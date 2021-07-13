News

Steve Bruce says this week’s training camp ideal to ‘integrate new players…’

Steve Bruce has given his first interview since the 2020/21 season ended.

The Newcastle United Head Coach hasn’t been seen at all or heard from since that game at Craven Cottage.

The NUFC squad returned to the training ground at the start of last week and now are away near York for a training camp before the first friendlies on Sunday, a split squad facing York and Harrogate, with then exactly only four weeks until the season kicks off against West Ham.

When it comes to work ahead of the season, Steve Bruce sees this period as so important: ‘Preparation is the key and I always think, the more better the player will become.’

The killer line from the interview though, is surely this one.

Steve Bruce asked what he is looking to achieve at this week’s training camp and what’s most important: ‘Well of course, I mean if for example you ever got a few new players, or whatever, of course it is a great way to integrate them into the squad…’

As it is an interview with the club’s own NUFC TV, there are never going to be any (intentional) tricky questions but you have to laugh.

Steve Bruce saying the big thing about a pre-season training camp is being able to integrate new players.

The only problem of course is that with now just over four weeks to go until the season kicks off, Newcastle haven’t signed a single new player. The team actually massively weakened already from the end of last season, with Joe Willock of course no longer on loan at NUFC.

With claims of little / zero money to spend and 35 days into the transfer window and seemingly not even any serious attempts to bring any new signings in, I have to say I’ll be amazed if Newcastle properly strengthen this summer, despite the obvious and desperate need to bring in more creativity and goals.

No doubt ordered not to ask about the transfer window, Steve Bruce wasn’t even asked about why no new signings and / or if there was any intention to bring these much needed new players in.

Steve Bruce speaking to NUFC TV:

‘What are you looking to achieve [at this pre-season training camp]?’

“Well of course, I mean if for example you ever got a few new players, or whatever, of course it is a great way to integrate them into the squad…but it just takes you away from the [usual] environment, the training ground, and they know that they can get the right rest – a lot of them have kids at home.

“I think it is always vitally important for any player, you miss pre-season and it becomes difficult.

“Of course, this year with all the problems of players away, that way it is a little bit staggered for some, obviously some need a rest who have been away at the Euros…so it’s a vitally important time of course.”

Players working with at this week’s training camp:

“Jamal Lewis is a wonderful athlete the kid, it was a big learning curve for him last year, he’s only a young boy, we’ve got two or three back from loans [Muto, Lejeune, Woodman] of course, we’ll see what develops with those over pre-season.

“Preparation is the key and I always think, the more better the player will become.

“All the players [who have been away on international duty] will have a minimum of three weeks [holiday], so Miggy as we know was in the Copa America, there’s one or two resting up after what they have been through [at the Euros and Copa America] and rightly so.”

