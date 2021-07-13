News

Steve Bruce says he is looking forward to a full St James Park against West Ham

Less than five weeks until Steve Bruce and his players kick off the new Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of the return of football, the Newcastle United Head Coach explaining he will have to do without the help of Graeme Jones for the time being.

Along with players involved in summer internationals, Graeme Jones has been given up to three weeks off after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

So Steve Bruce set to be without Jones until only a couple of weeks before the West Ham match on 15 August.

Newcastle fans will see this as a negative in terms of pre-season preparations and the NUFC Head Coach himself claims that the influence of Graeme Jones ‘played a big part’ in England getting to the Euro 2020 final.

As for that opening game of the season, Steve Bruce says that he is looking forward to getting ‘geared up to a full house against West Ham’ on Sunday 15 August.

With the relaxing / ending of restrictions, it does look set for Premier League clubs to be able to open up the full capacity of their stadiums from the opening of this 2021/22 season.

However, whilst Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce still remain at Newcastle United, the chances of St James Park being full four weeks on Sunday, must be non-existent.

Before the pandemic struck, a combination of Mike Ashley and the terrible negative football under Steve Bruce, had driven so many Newcastle fans away, the NUFC owner was forced to give away 10,000 free season tickets.

To have any remote chance of filling St James Park for this West Ham match, Mike Ashley would need to be giving away far more than 10,000 tickets.

Whilst pretty much every other Premier League club will be looking forward to bumper crowds after this virus impacted period, all Newcastle fans are simply waiting for a change of ownership (and subsequent change of manager / head coach.

Newcastle United are the only Premier League to not put season tickets on sale yet, Mike Ashley hasn’t even revealed how much he will be charging.

A poll on The Mag has shown only one in seven Newcastle fans would be willing to buy the new NUFC home shirt launched at the weekend, but almost half (47%) would do so if Mike Ashley was no longer owner.

Interesting to see just how many Newcastle fans are prepared to go to the West Ham match, if Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce are still here.

The only saver for Mike Ashley is that because of the way the long-term season ticket deal is laid out, with fans having to commit to payments for the following season before the current one is even close to ending, means that thousands of Newcastle fans have already paid for their 2021/22 season tickets.

How many on top of that who will be willing to pay for season tickets and / or single West Ham match tickets, remains to be seen.

Less than five weeks to the new season and not a single signing or seemingly even any intention of showing any ambition in the transfer window, hardly encourages fans to decide to go / return to St James Park.

Steve Bruce speaking to NUFC TV:

‘A relatively long break compared to last year?’

“Well we all needed a break from it, everybody was physically exhausted by the end of last season.

“It’s good to be back and when I see football being normal again, rather than behind closed doors.

“We all remember last year and the awful times, lets hope things go our way and we can all get geared up to a full house against West Ham in a few…five weeks time, whatever it is.”

Graeme Jones and England:

“I have spoken to him [Graeme Jones] regularly over the last two or three weeks in particular.

“Delighted for him to be given the opportunity.

“Of course, us [England] going so close …when you get that far, like we all do and I have been on it many times, where you lose at Wembley in whatever final, it’s not nice.

“He’ll need a break and rightly so.

“So he will join us in two or three weeks’ time, refresh himself and dust himself down.

“He’s played a big part [in England’s getting to the final].”

