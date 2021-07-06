News

Newcastle United unveil new castore training kit

Newcastle United have published some new photos from the training ground, showing some of the first team squad wearing the new Castore training kit.

Included in the photos were Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Yoshinori Muto, Javier Manquillo, Dwight Gayle, Florian Lejuene, Jamaal Lascelles and Jeff Hendrick.

Whilst images released earlier by the club on Tuesday morning showed Karl Darlow, Joelinton, Mark Gillespie, Callum Wilson and Paul Dummett arriving for pre-season training / preparations.

This week was scheduled for the Newcastle United players to return and start pre-season preparations, with the squad starting to arrive back as from Monday 5 July and then Monday 12 July will see the squad relocating for a pre-season training camp at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, which ends on Sunday 18 July when the NUFC squad is then split to play friendlies at both Harrogate Town and York.

Club images with players wearing the new Castore training kit:

New training wear 😍 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zaPEyY0HIj — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 6, 2021

First day back. 💪 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BkmufUZt8d — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 6, 2021

The clock already ticking with less than six weeks until the new season kicks off on Sunday 15 August with a home game against West Ham.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am. Newcastle facing West Ham at home in their first match (Sunday 15 August 2pm live on Sky) of the new PL season.

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

The Premier League announce which games have been selected in September for live TV.

Government announce that full capacity football stadiums are set to be allowed, once restrictions are lifted on 19 July 2021.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Argentina.

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Monday 12 July

Pre-season training camp begins at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer, staying until the following Sunday (18 July) when the squad (split in two) will then go and play two friendlies at nearby venues.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day.

Away at York City with a 2pm kick-off and also away at Harrogate Town with another 2pm kick-off. (York have said no Newcastle fans will be allowed, no word from Harrogate yet on tickets.

Friday 23 July

Friendly at Doncaster Rovers away (7pm kick-off), with Rovers stating Newcastle United are getting an allocation of tickets but no word as yet from NUFC as to when they go on sale.

Tuesday 27 July

Newcastle United first team friendly away at League One Rotherham, kick-off at 7pm.

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 7 August

Newcastle play Norwich at St James Park in a friendly, with a 2pm kick-off.

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle kick off at 2pm at home to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday 21 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off away against Aston Villa.

Saturday 28 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off home against Southampton.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 11 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Man Utd away.

Friday 17 September

Match moved for live TV so 8pm – Leeds home (Sky Sports).

Saturday 25 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Watford away.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

