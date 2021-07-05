News

Newcastle United squad pre-season starts today – Reality hits with unanswered questions

The Newcastle United squad return today.

Yes, this is reality.

The Euros and NUFC takeover / arbitration speculation can only cover up so much and distract us, the pre-season starts here.

The Newcastle United squad will return to the training ground today to start pre-season.

The squad return with so many unanswered questions hanging over both them and the club overall.

We are 27 days into the transfer window and it appears absolutely nothing is happening, only 13 days to go until the NUFC pre-season friendlies kick-off, less than six weeks until this Newcastle United squad kick-off in the 2021/22 Premier League.

The club still refusing to even tell fans whether a number of senior players are even still contracted to Newcastle United, the likes of Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Fabian Schar all were due to see their contracts end five days ago (30 June 2021) and whilst there has been plenty of media speculation / guessing as to new contracts / extensions, absolutely no clarity from Mike Ashley and his minions. This is especially frustrating as NUFC needed to give their final retained / released list to the Premier League 12 days ago (23 June 2021).

A week since Miguel Almiron picked up what looked a potentially serious looking hamstring injury in a Copa America match but no update from the club whatsoever.

Nothing whatsoever from Steve Bruce since last season ended, apart from a couple of quotes attributed to him in a release by the club confirming the Newcastle United squad would be returning for a pre-season camp near York, the same as last pre-season.

Whilst every other Premier League club appears to be frantically getting as much work done as possible in advance of the new season, you do get the impression that absolutely nothing has been going on at St James Park since Sunday 23 May when the 2020/21 Premier League season ended.

Indeed, the only action we have seen, is Mike Ashley firing out statements attacking the Premier League and demanding that his legal moves should be allowed to play out in public.

If only he had shown the same energy / concern / urgency for this football club over the past 14 years (and counting), we wouldn’t all be dreading what lies ahead with this new season, with a feeling of nowhere near the level of preparation having been put into this summer so far.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am. Newcastle facing West Ham at home in their first match (Sunday 15 August 2pm live on Sky) of the new PL season.

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

The Premier League scheduled to announce which games have been selected in September for live TV.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Argentina.

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Monday 12 July

Pre-season training camp begins at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer, staying until the following Sunday (18 July) when the squad (split in two) will then go and play two friendlies at nearby venues.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day.

Away at York City with a 2pm kick-off and also away at Harrogate Town with another 2pm kick-off. (York have said no Newcastle fans will be allowed, no word from Harrogate yet on tickets.

Friday 23 July

Friendly at Doncaster Rovers away (7pm kick-off), with Rovers stating Newcastle United are getting an allocation of tickets but no word as yet from NUFC as to when they go on sale.

Tuesday 27 July

Newcastle United first team friendly away at League One Rotherham, kick-off at 7pm.

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 7 August

Newcastle play Norwich at St James Park in a friendly, with a 2pm kick-off.

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle kick off at 2pm at home to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday 21 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off away against Aston Villa.

Saturday 28 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off home against Southampton.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

