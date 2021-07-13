News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Confirms young NUFC stars playing Liverpool and Blyth Spartans

A couple of weeks ago it was widely reported that Liverpool were looking to set up a friendly at Anfield against Newcastle United, with virus restrictions still affecting the opposition options available.

Nothing further heard of that in the last week or so though.

However, a Newcastle United Official Announcement on Tuesday has now confirmed that Liverpool will indeed host Newcastle United in pre-season, but this one is the young stars of the NUFC Under 23 team.

They will travel to take on the Liverpool Under 23s on Sunday 8 August, with the match at the Liverpool Academy, rather than Anfield.

In the same announcement it was also confirmed the NUFC Under 23s will play Blyth Spartans, with the local non-league team hoping to make a few quid when the young NUFC stars visit on Tuesday 3 August.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United Under-23s will face two friendlies next month – both away fixtures against Blyth Spartans and Liverpool respectively.

Chris Hogg’s side will make the short trip to Croft Park to face Blyth Spartans on Tuesday, 3rd August (kick-off 7.30pm BST).

Newcastle’s second-string will then face their Liverpool counterparts on Sunday, 8th August at the Reds’ Kirkby Academy, with kick-off taking place at 1pm (BST).

Blyth, managed by former Hartlepool United defender Michael Nelson, currently ply their trade in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

The two sides last met in the Northumberland Senior Cup back in February 2019 as Newcastle progressed into the semi-finals following a 7-2 thrashing of the Green Army at Whitley Park.

Liverpool’s youngsters compete in Division One of the Premier League 2, finishing in seventh place last term.

