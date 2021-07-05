News

Newcastle United Live TV Matches update – 2 of first 6 NUFC games selected

The second announcement has been made on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the new 2021/22 season.

The announcement covers the Premier League games in September.

Newcastle v Leeds has been moved from Saturday 18 September to Friday 17 September with an 8pm kick-off.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

However, the two other September Premier League matches are not selected for live TV.

So as things stand, the away games against Man Utd and Watford remain on their original dates in September.

This is how the August and September 2021 schedule now looks:

Sunday 15 August 2pm – West Ham home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 August 3pm – Aston Villa home

Saturday 28 August 3pm – Southampton home

Saturday 11 September 3pm – Man Utd away

Friday 17 September 8pm – Leeds home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 September 3pm – Watford away

The next scheduled announcement for the next set of Newcastle United Live TV matches is Friday 6 August, when the live TV choices for October 2021 are set to be announced.

Premier League Official Announcement:

‘Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

Period of matches (Provisional date of announcement)

September 2021 (5 July 2021)

October 2021 (6 August 2021)

November 2021 (16 September 2021)

December 2021 and January 2022 (11 October 2021)

February 2022 (14 December 2021)

March 2022 (24 January 2022)

April 2022 (21 February 2022)

May 2022 (4 April 2022)

