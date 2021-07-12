Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United interested in signing Valentino Lazaro on permanent deal – Report

At the end of June (2021), a rather bizarre exclusive from the Chronicle claimed that their ‘sources’ had told them that Valentino Lazaro was interested in coming back to Newcastle United for another try.

The report said that Inter want to sell him ideally but that failing that, the Serie A club are prepared to do a loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

That is of course what the situation was in 2020, Newcastle having Valentino Lazaro on loan with a clause giving them a buying option at the end of that season. It was the same with Nabil Bentaleb in the second half of that 2019/20 season, Newcastle United though not exercising either buying option.

Now in Italy, there are further claims that Valentino Lazaro could be coming back to Newcastle United.

Gazzetta Dello Sport say that their information is that Inter want to move the player on permanently, after just three Serie A starts in the two seasons since his move, with Newcastle United interested (according to the Italian newspaper) interested in signing him.

It all seems a little unlikely but there again, the new claims say that Inter are prepared to sell for far less than the £20m they paid back in 2019 for Valentino Lazaro, so if they went low enough just maybe Mike Ashley would be interested.

He would be even more interested you’d assume if Inter were prepared to do a loan initially with guaranteed sale and transfer to be paid in a year’s time.

It looks clear that Mike Ashley is not allowing any proper strengthening of the squad this summer, with reliance mainly on loans and frees.

The now 25 year old Austrian winger saw his Euro 2020 dream end with Italy beating them 2-1 in extra-time, Valentino Lazaro played no part in that defeat and indeed only got 20 minutes in the tournament finals overall, when coming on a sub in the 2-0 group match defeat to Holland.

A £20m signing as a 23 year old from Hertha Berlin in summer 2019, Valentino Lazaro has lost his way since and has made only 20 league starts these past two years, for three different clubs.

Inter only giving the new signing three Serie A starts before loaning him to Newcastle in January 2020, NUFC fighting off competition from a lot of clubs to take the Austrian international on loan (including Leipzig who were going for the Bundesliga title), yet Steve Bruce only started him four times in the Premier League.

A slightly better season in 2020/21 on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach with 22 Bundesliga appearances but only 13 of them as a starter.

It was all really strange the Valentino Lazaro deal and definitely appeared to point to somebody other than Steve Bruce making the decisions on signings. Newcastle doing well to bring in the in demand winger and then Steve Bruce only starting him four times in the league, two as a right-back and the other two games also having to effectively play as an extra defender in tough games against Liverpool and Man City.

Indeed, after the 2019/20 season eventually ended and with it, Lazaro’s loan spell at Newcastle United, the player’s agent Max Hagmayr questioned Steve Bruce’s treatment of Valentino Lazaro.

The agent saying it was a mystery as to why Bruce refused to play the winger, after Newcastle successfully signed him on loan in January 2020 despite competition from other clubs.

Valentino Lazaro has clearly got ability as an attacking player and needs to find somewhere to play regularly and use him in the best possible way.

Plus, I suppose stranger things than this have happened before at Newcastle United, whilst at the same time remaining highly sceptical that NUFC are indeed interested in Lazaro.

