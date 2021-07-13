Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United in talks to sell Isaac Hayden – Report

Tuesday morning has brought claims that Newcastle United are now in talks to sell Isaac Hayden.

The Mail say that their information is that Newcastle are in negotiations with Southampton to move on the midfielder.

The report saying that Newcastle value Isaac Hayden at £12m.

United have been linked a number of times with Mario Lemina, the unwanted Southampton midfielder who only has one year left of his contract and needs to find a new club.

It was previously reported that Mike Ashley had blocked Newcastle United buying Lemina for £4m because he has imposed new restrictions on buying older players. Ashley said to have made clear that with Lemina set to turn 28 in September, he would only allow the move to happen if Southampton took one (or more!) of Newcastle’s unwanted players in an exchange. The Saints though not interested in any of the players NUFC put forward at that time.

The Mail now saying though that if Isaac Hayden is allowed to leave, Newcastle could get £8m plus Mario Lemina in exchange.

With speculation over his future in the media, Isaac Hayden took to social media at the weekend to declare:

“5 Years today defending the Newcastle United badge.

“What a journey it’s been, wouldn’t have changed it for the world.

“Looking forward to the season ahead. #NUFC “

This is the 35th day of the transfer window and absolutely nothing has happened at Newcastle United, despite now less than five weeks until the season kicks off.

Widespread reporting earlier this summer showed a clear consensus in the media claiming Mike Ashley would make very little money, if any, available to spend this summer. With the only possibility of spending any even relatively major money, depending on selling players.

Who knows whether this latest transfer tale has any substance but what we most definitely know, is that Newcastle United have a collection of central midfielders that don’t score goals or get assists. The figures are woeful for Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick and Sean Longstaff.

In four Premier League seasons with Newcastle, Isaac Hayden has only scored three goals and got six assists. However, Mario Lemina in his entire league career has only managed eight goals and three assists, so would be yet another midfielder who wouldn’t bring many / any extra goals to the party.

If Newcastle United were indeed wanting to sell Isaac Hayden, then despite him being popular with many fans, I think supporters would see it making total sense if that money was then used towards a successful purchase of Joe Willock, the midfielder coming in on loan and despite only 11 Premier League starts scored eight goals for NUFC.

In comparison, in 83 combined PL starts last season, we saw Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey and Hendrick only manage three PL goals between them, with Isaac Hayden actually scoring none at all.

As things stand with the season starting four weeks on Sunday, Newcastle look more or less totally reliant on Callum Wilson as any kind of a regular goalscorer and a midfield packed with players who don’t score or create goals.

Something has to give and if Mike Ashley is refusing to allow any realistic money to be made available, Steve Bruce has to wheel and deal and bring more goals into this squad.

