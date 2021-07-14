News

Newcastle United discarded player now on trial at Reading

In early February 2021, Newcastle United and Achraf Lazaar parted company ‘after mutually agreeing to end his contract.’

Signing for Newcastle United back in August 2016, a £3m deal bringing the left-sided player to Tyneside.

Having agreed a five year deal, in the next 54 months, Achraf Lazaar didn’t start a single league match for Newcastle United. Though ironically, he did start three league (Championship) matches under Steve Bruce at Sheffield Wednesday on loan, impressing manager and fans before picking up an injury.

A week after that announcement (see below) by Newcastle United in February, Watford then revealed (see below) that they had taken on Achraf Lazaar – an initial six month deal, with the option of another year.

Making two starts and three sub appearances, 222 minutes in all, Achraf Lazaar played a small role in helping Watford complete their promotion to the Premier League.

However, the end of last season then saw Watford confirm that they weren’t taking up the option of the extra year, Achraf Lazaar once again a free agent.

Now it has been revealed by the Reading Chronicle that the former Newcastle United (non?) player is on trial at Reading, as he tries to get a new club.

The newspaper reporting that Achraf Lazaar is expected to feature in a friendly on Friday when Reading take on Aberdeen.

Reading finished seventh last season, just outside the play-offs, so if Lazaar could land a contract there it would be a perfect platform for him to belatedly make some kind of playing career in England.

Watford Official Announcement – Thursday 11 February 2021:

‘Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of left-back Achraf Lazaar on a contract until the end of the season, with the club holding an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old Morocco international, who is also capable playing in a more advanced position, joins the Hornets as a free agent having left Newcastle United last week.

Lazaar began his career at Varese in Italy and went on to spend two-and-a-half years at Palermo, which included a Serie B title win and two top-flight seasons.

He joined the Magpies in 2016 and made nine first-team appearances during his spell on Tyneside, also spending time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

Lazaar will wear the number 17 shirt for the Hornets.’

Official Newcastle United announcement – Thursday 4 February 2021:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that defender Achraf Lazaar has left the club after mutually agreeing to end his contract.

The Morocco international arrived on Tyneside from Palermo in 2016 and made nine first team appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, as well as spending time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

The club wishes Achraf well for the future.’

