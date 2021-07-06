Opinion

Newcastle United business this summer and potential line-up

Who to buy and who to sell at Newcastle United this summer?

A big transfer window for our football club.

Already a month of this summer window gone and it set to close at the end of August, though less than six weeks now until the new season starts.

I think the left wing back is a position we should improve in, but only if Matt Ritchie leaves for Bournemouth or another Championship club. Lewis isn’t the best defensively but that will improve as he gets older, definitely one for the future but needs to improve his defensive game.

I think Ritchie still has another year at the top level but if he wants to move on then I think a good option is Jetro Willems, already familiar with the North East and was a fan favourite, good attacking-wise and not the worst defender.

The 27 year old is available on a free so he should pass Ashley’s opinion of not paying a fee for anyone over 27/28 because he is on a free.

Hopefully he can show his class again that he had in the 2019/2020 season and will not be like Hendrick or Fraser from the free list.

I have read reports claimed we could only have a basic budget of ten or so million pounds to spend in the summer, so I think we should use it to help a sign a young box to box central midfielder that can help the attack and actually track back, ehmm not talking about Shelvey or anything.

I know it will be hard to get a buyer for Jonjo Shelvey but I think a Championship club that wants to get promoted, or a relegation fighting club in the Premier League, could bid around £7 million for him and think that his passing ability is better than the normal central midfielder but with 10 times worse pace.

As well as Shelvey, I think we should sell Manquillo because I can see him wanting first team football and could move back to Spain, we have Krafth as well as a back-up to Murphy who fingers crossed, signs to his new deal, £4-5million for Manquillo could add to a bigger transfer budget.

With Woodman coming back from his loan and Swansea not making it to the Premier League, he should be a back up to Dubravka and replace him next year, with the Slovakian getting on a bit and making a few mistakes in the Euros.

Now Woodman is back, he will prevent Darlow from making it anywhere near the pitch. If West Brom sell Sam Johnstone to West Ham or Wolves then I could see them wanting to sign a proven championship goalie with Premier League experience, another £5mill or so in the bag.

Even though Dummett is really good defensively, we don’t need six centre-backs, so that could give us a few more million.

With all the money added up from potential sales and £10m basic allowed to spend, it could get us a very good young CM, here are a few options.

Josh Dasilva:

Brentford £17-23mill, though the promoted club would probably not be keen on selling one of their star men.

Maximilian Eggestein:

Werder Bremen – £15- 20 mill, 24 years of age, team has been relegated to Bundesliga 2 so might be a bit cheaper.

Sofyan Amrabat:

Fiorentina – £15-22mill, 24 years of age

There have been claims of a £1.5million bid rejected by Wolves for Dion Sanderson but I think there is no point going for a new centre back when we have two ball playing CBs in Schar and Lejeune, Fernandez who is great defensively and Clark.

Also, with Lascelles we have great experience in that position, so I think we should be fine until next summer to get a new young centre back, we also have Kelland Watts who is 22 now and did well last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Potential Newcastle United 2021/22 line up:

Dubravka

Murphy Lejeune Fernandez Schar Willems

Hayden Eggestien

Almiron Wilson ASM

Bench

Woodman, M.Longstaff, Clark, S.Longstaff, Lewis, Fraser, Joelinton

Thanks for reading – Sam Renton (Age 12)

