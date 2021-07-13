Opinion

Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt – Intriguing results after we asked fans if they’d buy it

The question we we were asking NUFC fans on Sunday was: ‘Would you buy the new replica Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt?

On Friday, a leaked image of the Newcastle United 2021/22 Home Shirt was circulated on social media, this new kit set to be the first kit released as part of the new club deal with Castore.

Saturday then seeing the new Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt officially launched (see below) and the leaked image proving to be on the money.

So what do you think?

We gave NUFC fans three answers to choose from in our poll (see results below), asking them to pick the one that most closely matches how they feel about it.

As for extra info, at the NUFC club shop, the cost for adults if they want the new Newcastle United 2021/22 Home Shirt is £65, with £38 for shorts and £16 the socks.

The junior prices are £50 the shirt, £30 for shorts and £12 gets you the socks.

The results are now in, votes counted:

Would you buy the new replica Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt?

14% – Yes I would buy it for myself and/or as present for others

33% – Yes but only if Mike Ashley sells Newcastle United

53% – No, not under any circumstances

The impact of all these miserable years under Mike Ashley and due to the way he has acted, Newcastle fans desperate not to give any money to him that they can possibly avoid.

This leading to only one in seven (14%) of NUFC fans polled, saying they would but the new Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt.

However, if Mike Ashley leaves, that figure goes up to 47% of supporters willing to buy the official replica kit, almost half the fans who answered our poll.

Yet more proof, if it were needed, that Newcastle United are heading nowhere in a positive sense, until Mike Ashley is history.

This official Newcastle United media release launching the new Newcastle United 2021/22 home shirt – Saturday 10 July 2021:

‘Newcastle United and Castore have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The kit, which is available to buy NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk, features a retro-inspired black and white shirt with a mandarin collar, referencing the famous jersey worn during the ‘Entertainers’ era of the mid-1990s.

The new design features a black stripe down the shirt’s centre, wider white stripes either side and large black side panels, with light blue accents beneath the collar buttons and across the back to compliment the colour of the scroll on the club’s famous crest.

As a nod to the club’s supporters, the words ‘Black and White Army’ adorn the inside of the collar, while the Castore slogan ‘Better Never Stops’ is inscribed at the base of the shirt.

All adult shirts also feature the club’s primary sponsor, FUN88, in the company’s trademark blue across the chest.

The kit is complete with traditional black shorts, with a thin white and light blue side stripe, and black socks which feature a white turnover and light blue trim.

LASCELLES ON NEW KIT

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles, who took part in the kit photoshoot, said: “I’m a big fan of the new home kit. The players have been really impressed with what they have seen so far.”

“It’s obvious that a lot has gone into the technical side too, so that the match and training kit is functional and benefits the players on the pitch. We’re looking forward to stepping out in it over the season and to seeing our fans in their shirts inside the stadium again.”

The shirt has been expertly crafted by Castore to be lightweight, highly breathable and moisture-wicking, with enhanced ventilation provided by mesh underarm panels.

Made from high-stretch fabric, it offers exceptional ease of movement to maximise performance and comfort.

BUY YOURS

The 2021/22 Newcastle United home shirt is available to buy NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk and at the new St. James’ Park club store beneath the Gallowgate End.

Personalisation – featuring red numbers and lettering – is only available in-store at this time.

The St. James’ Park store will be open Saturday – 8am–7pm and Sunday – 11am–5pm.’

