MP asks Government 4 questions on ‘Premier League and transparency, competition, accountability’

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has once again challenged the Government, this time with four questions (see below) regarding the Premier League and as yet, uncompleted Newcastle United takeover.

The written questions are due to be answered within 48 hours, as the Newcastle MP asks Government 4 questions on ‘Premier League and transparency, competition, accountability.’

One question is posed to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Whilst the other three are for the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden.

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah via Twitter:

“Following further requests, I have put down a number of questions to government on the Premier League

and transparency, competition, accountability.

“Let’s see if we get answers! #NUFC“

The questions laid out on the Parliamentary website:

‘To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what steps his Department has taken to put safeguards in place to ensure transparency and accountability with regard to competition in the Premier League and other monopoly-run sectors.’

Due for answer in 2 days (by 15 July 2021)

‘To ask the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with reference to the absence of express reference to the arbitration of Premier League decisions from the terms of reference of the Fan Led Review of Football, whether processes for arbitration will be considered as part of that review; and whether it is his policy that the arbitration process should be transparent and accountable.’

Due for answer in 2 days (by 15 July 2021)

‘To ask the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, what recent discussions he has had with the Premier League on the need for (a) transparency and (b) accountability in decision-making that impacts football fans.’

Due for answer tomorrow (14 July 2021)

‘To ask the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, what discussions (a) he has and (b) officials of his Department have had with the Premier League on the process in respect of last year’s takeover of Newcastle United; and whether he has taken steps to ensure transparency in that process.’

Due for answer in 2 days (by 15 July 2021)

