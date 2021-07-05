Opinion

From 1 to 20 the order of current Premier League Managers who I’d want at Newcastle United

I noticed on Sunday that we now have a full set of 20 Premier League Managers.

Wednesday saw both Tottenham and Everton appoint new managers, with Nuno and Rafa Benitez back in work, meaning there were 19 out of 20 posts filled.

Then on Sunday, Crystal Palace confirmed that Patrick Vieira was their new boss, making it 20 out of 20.

I thought an interesting exercise (for me and hopefully you as well) would be to look through the 20 Premier League Managers and put them in order, in terms of who I would most like to have in charge at Newcastle United.

Here we go then, from top to bottom…

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

Rafa Benitez (Everton)

Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton)

Graham Potter (Brighton)

Nuno (Tottenham)

Daniel Farke (Norwich)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

Sean Dyche (Burnley)

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

David Moyes (West Ham)

Bruno Lage (Wolves)

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

Xisco Munoz (Watford)

Steve Bruce (Newcastle United)

Obviously it is all about opinions but certainly, unless Newcastle United had massive amounts of cash to spend, Bielsa would be top of my list. He has had decent support at Leeds but certainly the team results and performances have been levels above the individuals he has at his disposal.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are my top two, in that order, if Newcastle suddenly had new very rich and ambitious owners. Klopp edges it as he has had success in the Bundesliga and Premier League with less resources than Pep has had in club football.

Tuchel did a remarkable job winning the Champions League last season and I think will be someone who will have a massive career in the decade ahead.

Brendan Rodgers I wasn’t convinced about I must admit after going into semi-retirement in the lowly Scottish league. However, Leicester have come a long way under him and recruitment has been excellent.

Rafa Benitez of course would be welcome back at Newcastle United and after that, a couple of managers who have produced decent football despite not great resources. A big season ahead for both Hasenhuttl and Potter.

