DCMS Secretary for State asks Newcastle fans for their questions – Gets more than he bargained for

Oliver Dowden is the Secretary of State for DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport).

On finding his Twitter mentions flooded by Newcastle United fans regarding the stalled NUFC takeover and Premier League role in that, the MP deciding to be proactive.

Oliver Dowden posting the following message on his Twitter account.

“Understand there are quite a few questions being asked in my mentions, so reply to this and I’ll answer some in a video next week.

“Can’t wait to hear from you!

“#AskOliver”

Quite possibly, Oliver Dowden getting a ‘little’ more than he bargained for, with these just a few of the questions then fired at him by Newcastle fans.

KJG:

‘If the Premier League have nothing to hide and stand by their decisions, then why would they be fighting so hard against transparency in regards to nufc? At what point will the government intervene?’

Iain Dorkin:

‘Due to the lack of government intervention in the calls for transparency in the NUFC Takeover, it is becoming obvious the government has their fingers in the Premier League corruption pie too. Can you confirm?’

Amin Akhtar:

‘Is the current governance of the Premier League fit for purpose? Do you believe it has the best interest of its 20 members or only 6? NUFC takeover has been ongoing for 15 mths despite there being a deal agreed. Will the govt. intervene for the sake of transparency?’

Peter Clennell:

‘Why is that when the Premier League needed support from the MP’s (to see off the ESL) you all jumped, but when the Fans call for Transparency on the governance of the PL you all hide behind “it’s a PL issue”?’

Toon fans:

‘We all follow our respective clubs in the hope that one day we can compete and win silverware. The city of Newcastle and the North East won the lottery. Only to get it snatched away. Why is this ? Who benefits from rejecting this deal?

Dave King :

‘Why are the PL fighting so hard to block the takeover that will see not just NUFC progress but the whole of the North East?’

Approve the sale:

Why has there been no investigation into the running of the Premier League and it’s procedures (namely the arbitration process currently hindering the growth of Newcastle United Football Club) considering the amount of people asking for this to happen? What are you going to do?

James Douglas:

‘Could you explain why the PL are allowed to drag out a takeover of one of its members, when they said they’d like to see it settled in a timely manner & with transparency, surely 15 months without comment is unacceptable?’

David Mills:

‘Mr Ashley wants to sell Newcastle United, PIF Amanda staveley and the Reubens want to buy the club to invest in the club and surrounding areas making Jobs for many unemployed. Why has this been allowed to drag out for 15 months.’

TP:

‘Willing seller, willing buyers, millions of pounds injected into the northeast, buyers want it played in public, yet the Premier League don’t? What are they hiding?‘

Philip Peppiatt:

‘The Premier League told NUST that they wanted the NUFC Takeover done publicly but have fought the hearing of the Arbitration and CAT cases being public since Feb 21. What have they got to hide?

Would you agree that hearing both cases in public are in the public/fans interest?’

Rob:

‘Do you find it acceptable that the Premier League are allowed to hide the reasons why they denied NUFC a brighter future.

The arbitration should be held in the public if the Premier league have nothing to hide.

It is your place to step in so what are you going to do?’

