News

Club confirm 5 Newcastle United players have returned for pre-season preparations

This week was scheduled for the Newcastle United players to return and start pre-season preparations.

Monday 5 July the starting point and a week after that (12 July), all the (available) Newcastle United players relocating for a pre-season training camp begins at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York.

Covid restrictions having meant a training camp in Portugal wasn’t possible.

As usual, the club haven’t been especially quick in confirming anything that is happening at Newcastle United ahead of the new season.

However, on Tuesday morning they have now confirmed five Newcastle United players as having turned up at the training ground to prepare for the season.

NUFC posting photos of the five on social media – Joelinton, Mark Gillespie, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett and Karl Darlow.

The presence of Paul Dummett of particular interest, as he is just one of a number of players who were set to see their current Newcastle United contracts six days ago on 30 June 2021.

Along with the likes of Federico Fernandez, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Fabian Schar, the club giving no public comment / confirmation as to whether any of them have now got extended contracts, or have left the club.

There has been plenty of media speculation / guessing as to new contracts but absolutely no clarity from Mike Ashley and his minions. This is especially frustrating as NUFC needed to give their final retained / released list to the Premier League 13 days ago (23 June 2021), so why not share the news with Newcastle fans?

The transfer window has now been open a month and absolutely nothing is happening, whilst only 12 days to go until the NUFC pre-season friendlies kick-off, plus only 40 days until the Newcastle United players kick-off in the 2021/22 Premier League.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am. Newcastle facing West Ham at home in their first match (Sunday 15 August 2pm live on Sky) of the new PL season.

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

The Premier League announce which games have been selected in September for live TV.

Government announce that full capacity football stadiums are set to be allowed, once restrictions are lifted on 19 July 2021.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Argentina.

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Monday 12 July

Pre-season training camp begins at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer, staying until the following Sunday (18 July) when the squad (split in two) will then go and play two friendlies at nearby venues.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day.

Away at York City with a 2pm kick-off and also away at Harrogate Town with another 2pm kick-off. (York have said no Newcastle fans will be allowed, no word from Harrogate yet on tickets.

Friday 23 July

Friendly at Doncaster Rovers away (7pm kick-off), with Rovers stating Newcastle United are getting an allocation of tickets but no word as yet from NUFC as to when they go on sale.

Tuesday 27 July

Newcastle United first team friendly away at League One Rotherham, kick-off at 7pm.

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 7 August

Newcastle play Norwich at St James Park in a friendly, with a 2pm kick-off.

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle kick off at 2pm at home to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday 21 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off away against Aston Villa.

Saturday 28 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off home against Southampton.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 11 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Man Utd away.

Friday 17 September

Match moved for live TV so 8pm – Leeds home (Sky Sports).

Saturday 25 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Watford away.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

