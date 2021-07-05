Transfer Rumours

Arsenal deliberating on Joe Willock future and could go either way – Sky Sports

Everything points towards a massive transfer window for Arsenal.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke reportedly panicking with consecutive Premier League finishes in eighth place in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The Gunners having never finishing outside the top six in the previous 24 seasons and now in danger of becoming permanent also-rans.

Kroenke reportedly now ready to loosen the purse strings and back Mikel Arteta with some ambitious signings, though as well as a significant pot of money to be made available by the club’s owner, a busy summer will also need to see a fair few players leave the club as well, plus be expected to generate a large top up of funds via transfer fees for those sold.

It is 27 days into the 2021 summer transfer window and Sky Sports have given a major Arsenal update, with their transfer window really set to come alive in the coming days and weeks, with the new season now less than six weeks away.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reports that his information is that Nuno Tavares is currently in quarantine in London ahead of joining Arsenal, whilst a £17m deal has also been agreed in principle for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Sky Sports man also expects a third bid to be made by the Gunners for Ben White and that Brighton will sell once Arsenal reach their trigger point, widespread reports previously putting that figure at around the £50m mark.

Another player still away with England is also expected to be the subject of an Arsenal bid, with relegated Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale also in their sights.

With this transfer window set to be one of their biggest ever, Arsenal also have a list of players they intend to sell and raise funds from.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth predicts that strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will both be sold.

Whilst his information is that Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson will also both be sold this summer.

One player though where they are still deliberating, according to Sky Sports sources, is Joe Willock:

“One more line…concerns Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

“We think Arsenal are listening to offers for all three players. All of their contracts run out in 2023.

“The one player [out of the trio] that might have a future at Arsenal, is Joe Willock.

“His performances at Newcastle on loan have given Mikel Arteta food for thought. So he is one that they are thinking about.

“Reiss Nelson and Maitland-Niles we think they will listen to offers for, Joe Willock they are thinking about.”

My reading of the situation is that Arsenal are actively trying to get a number of players out who have no future and will definitely sell them. However, with Joe Willock, I think it will definitely depend on the interest in buying him and just how much added value clubs see in the midfielder, after that remarkable seven consecutive scoring games at the end of last season.

If nobody offers enough then I think Arteta wouldn’t be devastated at having Joe Willock in the first team squad next season. However, I do think their preference is to cash in if somebody catches their attention with a big enough offer.

Midfielders who score goals are an invaluable commodity and I think for sure Joe Willock will be sold this summer and be playing for another Premier League club next season. At least one, probably more, club(s) will be ready to pay the necessary money and take their chance of Joe Willock.

The question for Newcastle fans is not so much with NUFC buy Joe Willock, more whether Mike Ashley will even allow a realistic bid to be made.

I fear the worst and wonder just which one of our supposed ‘rivals’ Willock will end up playing for next season instead of Newcastle United. That would be tough to take, Joe Willock banging in 10-15 Premier League goals for Villa, Leeds, or whoever, whilst we wonder if the Mike Ashley loans, frees and bargain basement buys are enough to keep Newcastle up.

