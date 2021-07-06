News

Amanda Staveley launches new attack on Premier League – Government intervention needed

Amanda Staveley says that Government intervention on the Newcastle United takeover is desperately needed.

Part of the Saudi backed syndicate trying to buy the football club, Amanda Staveley reaching out: ‘I really would urge Government to join in our voice’ in calling for transparency from the Premier League and of course a positive outcome in terms of allowing the takeover to finally go ahead.

Staveley adding: ‘…if we don’t get that intervention from Government and they don’t listen to what we are saying today, then I fear that this process will just lapse and we will never have a fair hearing.’

Amanda Staveley talking on Sky Sports News:

“I really would urge Government to join in our voice.

“It is in the best interests of the Government, of the regulators and the fans and, eventually the Premier League, as you will only encourage investment into football, and particularly into the Premier League, if stakeholders can see this is a transparent, well-run organisation.

“I can absolutely sympathise with Mike’s position.

“He has worked tirelessly to try and sell the club, he made a very public statement two years ago on Sky.

“He said that he needed to sell the club and that he needed a buyer with deep pockets, said it’s not really about the cash in my [Mike Ashley’s] pockets, it’s going to be about who can put the cash in Newcastle’s pockets.

“So he has done exactly what the fans have urged him to do but he can’t get there.

“We actually struck a legal deal in April last year and here we are some 15 months later and we are still not there, so I understand his position.

“I was mystified [with the Premier League process] and staggered, it took 17 weeks to get a decision, or not to get a decision…and then we are still here 15 months later from that period.

“We still have tried our hardest to acquire the club and we are determined to do so but it has been an extraordinary process.

“Investment in sport is really needed and investment in not just sport, but in Newcastle, is really needed, and this isn’t just an investment that is just focused entirely on the football club.

“And if we don’t get that intervention from Government and they don’t listen to what we are saying today, then I fear that this process will just lapse and we will never have a fair hearing.

“We believe that this is very very important for Newcastle and for he fans and we will never give up, we just never give up.”

