A plea from a Newcastle United fan for help – Some things bigger than football (and NUFC)

I am a Newcastle United fan and have a bit of a dilemma, what should I do?

I’m looking for help from genuine NUFC fans and the Geordie nation, not the Trolls and the band of diddly whacks that have no clue about real life.

I have found myself in an extremely conflicting situation regards attending St James Park in recent times.

I have not had a season ticket since the day Keegan last walked out, I have been to one match since, it was a free ticket, against the dark side…and we got beat 3-0, unsurprisingly. I am fiercely anti everything our odious owner owns. In fact, I am obsessed with hating him and trying to make everyone understand how much he hates us and to boycott his empire.

The problem I am now facing, is that my 10 year old son Harry has recently been involved in a road traffic accident on Gosforth high street. Where he sustained life changing injuries, which entailed horrific damage to his right foot. After a little over a week of the doctors trying to save it, he has unfortunately had to have it amputated.

We are a few weeks down the line now and the Newcastle United Foundation have been to see him in hospital and offered him help and support. I can’t knock the Foundation as they have been amazing, giving more help and support than the government certainly have.

So far from the government, he has had two Zimmer frames and free prescriptions. They have no crutches for him, no wheelchair, no blue badge and no DLA or PIP, or whatever disabled people are allowed to claim. They haven’t even got a physio appointment for him on a weekly basis, it’s that dire.

No money to spend on my boy but billions on mask and Covid contracts to their pals. If it was left to them, he would still be stuck at home in bed doing nothing, if we hadn’t had help from friends, family, strangers and the Foundation.

Anyway sorry, I digress, that is for another forum and time.

He is now out of hospital and the Foundation, courtesy of Melissa, invited us down to St James Park for a private tour of the ground. They made it amazing and magical for him. Taking him in Shelvey’s box and the changing rooms etc. While we were there, Melissa offered Harry a match of his choice for 10 children and two adults, food and drink included.

Separately, through other friends he has received a video message from Shearer, a new Nintendo switch courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin, dropped of by the Foundation’s deputy CEO Sarah Metcalfe, and a letter from Lascelles, which have fuelled his obsession with Newcastle United even more. He also has a trip with the England junior amputee football team coming up.

I just got a phone call from the staff at M&S Gosforth high street, he was knocked down outside of there, staff there have links to Mark Proudhoe who is the goalkeeping coach at the dark side (someone has to do it), he managed to get a signed NUFC shirt for Harry. Thanks for everything M&S and Mark.

As a result of all of this he has now become even more obsessed with football and Newcastle United and when I say obsessed, I mean obsessed, he loves football but I have kept him at arms length from NUFC, not taking him to the ground and buying him foreign football strips instead (never ever other Premier League club strips) as he has always been brought up to know he’s a proud Geordie.

So as all of this has unfolded he now wants a season ticket!!!!!!!

A good mate of mine has taken him to a couple of games in the past, and he enjoyed it, but he never came back screaming for a ticket.

I feel like I am at a crossroads at the worst possible time, when everyone should be sticking together and boycotting.

Am I guilty of being one of those snides that filled the 10,000 empty seats, if he goes with all his mates?

What am I supposed to say to my boy who wants a season ticket?

I’m so conflicted it’s painful. I have stood resolute for years now and nothing has made me waver.

Help with sensible suggestions please!!

If you would like to help Harry and donate to his go fund me https://gofund.me/4b3eb9e9

(ED: Here at The Mag we have made a token contribution to Harry’s Go Fund Me appeal, obviously it would be great if any of you also wanted to make a personal contribution above)

Thank you in advance.

If you would like to follow his progress, you can also do that @harry_is5 On tiktok

I look forward to your views.

Guy Gibson AKA GeordieGiants.

