5 Newcastle United players missing from training camp with no explanation

Last week the Newcastle United players were back at the training ground.

From Monday 5 July the squad back on Tyneside to kick off pre-season preparations.

Social media and club releases of photo galleries showing the Newcastle United players getting ready for the 2021/22 season.

The various galleries published by Newcastle United last week, showed the following 21 players from what we could see:

Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Freddie Woodman, Isaac Hayden, Javier Manquillo, Dwight Gayle, Florian Lejuene, Jamaal Lascelles, Elliot Anderson, Yoshinori Muto, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Federico Fernandez, Kelland Watts, Jeff Hendrick, Karl Darlow, Joelinton, Mark Gillespie, Callum Wilson, Dan Langley and Paul Dummett.

This week the Newcastle United players are now based at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, near York, for a training camp and the club once again having used social media and their own official website to show what the squad are doing, ahead of the two friendlies on Sunday, when a split squad takes on Harrogate and York, both games kicking off at 2pm with no away fans allowed at either.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that those who have been involved in international football have been allowed three weeks before they are expected to be at training, as from presumably the exit from their respective competitions, this also applying to coach Graeme Jones as well.

So that explains the absence of Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka.

However, Ryan Fraser has now pictured after joining up with the rest of the NUFC squad near York, having been the first Newcastle player to exit Euro 2020. Amazing how quickly time moves on, it is exactly three weeks today since Scotland lost to Croatia in their last group game and were knocked out.

Martin Dubravka exited the Euros only 24 hours after Fraser went out, so presumably the NUFC keeper will soon return. With Almiron, Schar and Krafth set to be the final trio back.

However, there are another five Newcastle United players where there has been no explanation for their absence from training last week and who we find, are also missing from the images released from this week’s training camp.

Jonjo Shelvey is maybe the most notable, seen as how he is Steve Bruce’s main man. Yet the Head Coach making no comment at all on his absence.

Sean Longstaff finished last season back in the first team but no sign at all of him in the pre-season preparations, the same is the case with his brother Matty. The two brothers only having one year each left on their current NUFC contracts.

Ciaran Clark is also nowhere to be seen, the centre-back spotted neither last week on Tyneside or near York this week.

Completing the quintet is Andy Carroll. Now many of you no doubt will be saying well he’s left the club, but has he…? Newcastle United have not made any public comment / announcement confirming this and / or thanking him for his contribution these past two seasons. The Chronicle said that NUFC had offered Carroll another year and that talks would take place on the new deal once the player arrived back from holiday, however, nothing since. The secrecy and lack of clarity is bizarre.

Steve Bruce doing a big interview for the club’s own NUFC TV but no mention at all of any of these five Newcastle United players and why any of them are missing, or expected to be back.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am. Newcastle facing West Ham at home in their first match (Sunday 15 August 2pm live on Sky) of the new PL season.

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

The Premier League announce which games have been selected in September for live TV.

Government announce that full capacity football stadiums are set to be allowed, once restrictions are lifted on 19 July 2021.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Brazil – Argentina 1 Brazil 0

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley – England 1 Italy 1 (Italy win 3-2 on penalties AET)

Monday 12 July

Pre-season training camp begins at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer, staying until the following Sunday (18 July) when the squad (split in two) will then go and play two friendlies at nearby venues.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day.

Away at York City with a 2pm kick-off and also away at Harrogate Town with another 2pm kick-off (Both York and Harrogate have said no Newcastle fans will be allowed).

Friday 23 July

Friendly at Doncaster Rovers away (7pm kick-off), with Rovers stating Newcastle United are getting an allocation of tickets but no word as yet from NUFC as to when they go on sale.

Tuesday 27 July

Newcastle United first team friendly away at League One Rotherham, kick-off at 7pm.

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 7 August

Newcastle play Norwich at St James Park in a friendly, with a 2pm kick-off.

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle kick off at 2pm at home to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday 21 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off away against Aston Villa.

Saturday 28 August

Confirmed as not moved for live TV, 3pm kick-off home against Southampton.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 11 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Man Utd away.

Friday 17 September

Match moved for live TV so 8pm – Leeds home (Sky Sports).

Saturday 25 September

Match not selected for live TV, so 3pm – Watford away.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

