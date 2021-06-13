Opinion

Quite bizarre as former Newcastle United star urges Bruce to go for England midfielder

Amongst the countless former players trying to get noticed in the media is Steve Howey.

The former Newcastle player having come out with a number of ‘interesting’ comments (see below) in the past regarding his old club.

Howey’s latest declaration is on the same level of daftness as the previous examples shown below.

The one-time NUFC centre-back going down the favoured route used by many looking to make headlines, making out that it is an obvious no-brainer to go after a free transfer who was good at some previous point in their career.

This headline from Football Fancast after speaking to the player turned pundit:

‘Exclusive: Steve Howey urges Newcastle United to offer Jack Wilshere a pay as you play deal’

Dear me, what exactly would be the point in Newcastle United signing Jack Wilshere???

Last season playing in the Championship for Bournemouth and getting only one goal and one assist.

Only six Premier League starts these past 37 months.

Even when Jack Wilshere was ‘good’ he wasn’t even that good, nor did it last very long.

Wilshere turns 30 in January and in his entire career has only got eight PL goals and eighteen PL assists.

His Premier League record: (2009/10) 1 goal and 1 assist, (2010/11) 1 G and 3 A, (2011/12) 0 G and 0 A, (2012/13) 0 G and 3 A, (2013/14) 3 G and 4 A, (2014/15) 2 G and 1 A, (2015/16) 0 G and 0 A, (2016/17) 0 G and 2 A, (2017/18) 1 G and 3 A, (2018/19) 0 G and 1 A, (2019/20) 0 G and 0 A, (2020/21) 0 G and 0 A.

The worry is that if as expected Mike Ashley does refuse to allow any proper strengthening of this Newcastle United squad, we will see daft moves made, such as giving Andy Carroll yet another contract, or somebody like Jack Wilshere added to the squad, simply because they are names people will recognise, even if not capable of playing at Premier League level now.

PAST STEVE HOWEY NUFC COMMENTS:

Steve Howey talking to Sky Sports – May 2015:

“You’ve got to be careful what you wish for with a new owner. I don’t think Ashley has done brilliantly but at the same time he could sell up and Newcastle could turn into a Portsmouth or a Leeds. Even though it’s dreadful at the moment, financially they’re on an even keel.”

(***Within a year (May 2016) Newcastle were relegated and whatever did happen to Leeds…?)

Steve Howey talking to the Chronicle – January 2018:

“Forward wise, Daniel Sturridge has been mentioned. Torres has been mentioned, who obviously has the connection with Benitez.

“I’m not too sure someone like Giroud would like it up here, it’s probably a bit too cold for him to be honest!”

(Actually, if Steve Howey had checked up, Giroud comes from France, but not the St Tropez bit. The Arsenal striker actually comes from the Rhone-Alpes region, next to Switzerland, a region which is home to the largest skiing area in the world and which has hosted the Winter Olympics three times. After signing for Arsene Wenger, Giroud was involved in nine games (prior to January 2018) against Newcastle and the Gunners won them all. The French international scoring eight PL goals against the Magpies, including three at St James Park. Obviously the cold in the frozen north hasn’t hampered Olivier Giroud too much!)

Steve Howey talking to Sky Sports – August 2018:

Before Mike Ashley arrived:

“Before Ashley came we were playing in the Champions League and in 10 years I think we finished second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh, two FA Cup finals, two semi-finals, Champions League, UEFA Cup. We had the most expensive striker in the world, Alan Shearer in 1996, broke their record again in 2005 for Michael Owen and that’s it…it’s stopped. It’s galling for the fans…”

(A bit of a change from Steve Howey, who previously had said be careful what you wish for, with regard to Newcastle fans wanting rid of Mike Ashley)

Steve Howey speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle – December 2018:

“I have heard from a very good source the other day, that with regarding the [Newcastle United] takeover.

“Apparently a takeover was a lot further down the line than everybody apparently know[s]. Apparently, the Premier League have been informed of this.”

(Steve Howey saying his good source had told him that Newcastle United takeover would happen within a few days, yet 30 months later…)

Steve Howey talking about Steve Bruce and the job he is doing at Newcastle United, speaking to This is Futbol – May 2021:

“I can’t think of anybody who could do better [than Steve Bruce] because top managers would want a vast amount of money to spend, and I don’t think they would get it from the owner.”

(Nobody could do better than Steve Bruce…Hmmm)

