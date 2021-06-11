News

One Newcastle star and two ex-players up for Championship PFA Fans Player of The Year

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is nominated for another award.

The 24 year old won the Championship Golden Glove after keeping the most clean sheets in the second tier, 20 in 45 games in the usual league season.

Now the Swansea loan player is one of six nominations for the PFA Fans’ Player of The Year for the 2020/21 Championship season.

It is tough competition for the award.

Freddie Woodman clearly the best goalkeeper in the Championship last season, whilst after having been directly involved in 31 goals (scoring and assists), Emiliano Buendia has been signed by Villa for £33m from Norwich.

Then the other four nominations are the four top scorers.

Former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney who scored 33, whilst ex-NUFC forward Adam Armstrong got 28.

Then also nominated, Norwich’s Teemu Pukki who got 26 goals and Cardiff’s Kieffer Moore who notched 20 goals.

Go HERE to vote for Freddie Woodman, or indeed any of the other five:

