News

Newcastle United fans banned from pre-season match

An announcement on Monday has revealed that no Newcastle United fans will be allowed into their first pre-season friendly.

Newcastle travel to York City on Sunday 18 July and whilst 2,000 supporters will be allowed into their stadium, none of them will be Newcastle United fans.

The local council and stadium advisory group have limited the attendance to 2,000 in their 8,500 capacity stadium due to covid restrictions.

York have announced the same no away fans policy for their home matches with Sunderland (21 July) and Middlesbrough (27 July) as well.

Not sure if they might change those later two games last minute as they fall after the intended opening up date of Monday 19 July, which government ministers have said today is still very much the date they anticipate the vast majority of restrictions lifting in society, including sporting arenas presumably.

The timing of Newcastle’s friendly the day before the intended lifting of restrictions always looked problematic, once the relaxation was put back four weeks from the original intended 21 June opening up date.

Newcastle United fans will also presumably be banned from the Harrogate Town game which is also 2pm on Sunday 18 July (Newcastle splitting their squad in two to play both at the same time), though no announcement as yet on tickets for that one.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘York City have announced that their pre-season friendly against Newcastle United next month will have a maximum capacity of 2,000, with home supporters only.

The Minstermen have been forced to limit the attendance, and restrict ticket sales to home fans, for the game in order to obtain a safety certificate for increased crowds at their new stadium.

Steve Bruce’s men will make their first ever visit to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, July 18th for a 2pm (BST) kick-off, as well as taking on League Two side Harrogate Town on the same day, with the United head coach splitting his first-team squad for the two matches.

York are managed by former Newcastle man Steve Watson and the National League North side moved into the 8,500-capacity ground – which is owned by City of York Council, and is shared with rugby league side York City Knights – in February.

The attendances for York’s home friendlies against Sunderland and Middlesbrough have also been capped, in line with requirements from City of York Council and the Stadium Advisory Group.

However, York are planning to stream the game against United on their official YouTube channel, with donations encouraged via a ‘virtual turnstile.’

As well as the double-header with York and Harrogate, the Magpies have confirmed away friendlies against Rotherham United on Tuesday, 27th July (kick-off 7pm BST) and Burton Albion Friday, 30th July (kick-off 7.45pm BST).

Ticketing information for those friendlies – along with details of further pre-season matches – will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk in due course.’

