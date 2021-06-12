News

Fabian Schar takes on the Welsh in Azerbaijan

Fabian Schar selected by Switzerland for their opening Euro 202o group game.

The Newcastle United defender playing in the middle of a back three as the Swiss take on Gareth Bale and the rest of the Welsh team.

The game is at 2pm on Saturday (12 June) in Azerbaijan and live on BBC.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Paraguay 0 Brazil 2

A hard fought game but Neymar giving Brazil a fourth minute lead and after Paraguay failed to get the equaliser, a Lucas Paqueta goal in the third minute of added time finally ended Miguel Almiron and his country’s hopes of extending a proud record of never having lost to Brazil at home since 1985.

Friday 11 June

Euro 2020 finals kick-off with Turkey 0 Italy 3.

Saturday 12 June

Switzerland v Wales (Fabian Schar)

Sunday 13 June

England v Croatia

Monday 14 June – Copa America kicks off and Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) play Bolivia in the first of four group games in June, the quarters, semis and final in July – all games to be shown live on BBC.

Monday 14 June – Euro 2020 group games involving Newcastle players kick off

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser)

Slovakia v Poland (Martin Dubravka)

Sweden v Spain (Emil Krafth)

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am.

Switzerland v Italy (Fabian Schar)

Friday 18 June

Scotland v England (Ryan Fraser)

Slovakia v Sweden (Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth)

Sunday 20 June

Switzerland v Turkey (Fabian Schar)

Monday 21 June

Paraguay v Argentina (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

The mass return of fans to football grounds could be announced as part of final wholesale lifting of virus restrictions.

Tuesday 22 June

England v Czech Republic

Scotland v Croatia (Ryan Fraser)

Wednesday 23 June

Slovakia v Spain (Martin Dubravka)

Sweden v Poland (Emil Krafth)

Thursday 24 June

Paraguay v Chile (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

Sunday 27 June

Paraguay v Uruguay (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Argentina (possible Miguel Almiron participation).

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day, away at York City with 2pm kick-off, away at Harrogate Town with kick-off time to be confirmed (these games linked to training camp at nearby Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer).

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 14 August

Weekend that 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

