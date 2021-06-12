News

Fabian Schar has a mixed introduction to Euro 2020

Fabian Schar was in action on Saturday afternoon, his first competitive start in over four months.

The Newcastle United defender playing in the middle of a back three as Switzerland played Wales in their opening group match of Euro 2020.

The Swiss by far the better team and Fabian Schar almost gave them the lead on 19 minutes.

A corner from the right was met by the NUFC player with a very cute flick off his right heel, Danny Ward lucky to be in right place and save.

Ten minutes later though and as Wales finally got into the game, Man Utd’s Daniel James was away and past him…until a cynical Fabian Schar challenge took him out, getting a yellow card.

On 49 minutes Embolo opened the scoring on 49 minutes deservedly for Switzerland with a header from a corner.

Only for 24 minutes later, Wales to rescue an undeserved point with another header from a corner, this time Fabian Schar losing his man and Kieffer Moore heading home.

Moore having earlier been booked himself after a blow to Schar’s face.

Switzerland pressed but couldn’t retake the lead, a game where they and Fabian Schar will see it as two points dropped.

Special mention for Kevin Mbabu, the former Newcastle United right back / right wing back arguably the best player on the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 9 June

Paraguay 0 Brazil 2

A hard fought game but Neymar giving Brazil a fourth minute lead and after Paraguay failed to get the equaliser, a Lucas Paqueta goal in the third minute of added time finally ended Miguel Almiron and his country’s hopes of extending a proud record of never having lost to Brazil at home since 1985.

Friday 11 June

Euro 2020 finals kick-off with Turkey 0 Italy 3.

Saturday 12 June

Switzerland 1 Wales 1

Sunday 13 June

England v Croatia

Monday 14 June – Copa America kicks off and Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) play Bolivia in the first of four group games in June, the quarters, semis and final in July – all games to be shown live on BBC.

Monday 14 June – Euro 2020 group games involving Newcastle players kick off

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser)

Slovakia v Poland (Martin Dubravka)

Sweden v Spain (Emil Krafth)

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am.

Switzerland v Italy (Fabian Schar)

Friday 18 June

Scotland v England (Ryan Fraser)

Slovakia v Sweden (Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth)

Sunday 20 June

Switzerland v Turkey (Fabian Schar)

Monday 21 June

Paraguay v Argentina (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

Monday 21 June

The mass return of fans to football grounds could be announced as part of final wholesale lifting of virus restrictions.

Tuesday 22 June

England v Czech Republic

Scotland v Croatia (Ryan Fraser)

Wednesday 23 June

Slovakia v Spain (Martin Dubravka)

Sweden v Poland (Emil Krafth)

Thursday 24 June

Paraguay v Chile (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

Sunday 27 June

Paraguay v Uruguay (Miguel Almiron – Copa America)

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

Saturday 10 July

Copa America final in Argentina (possible Miguel Almiron participation).

Sunday 11 July

Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day, away at York City with 2pm kick-off, away at Harrogate Town with kick-off time to be confirmed (these games linked to training camp at nearby Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer).

Friday 30 July

NUFC friendly away at League One Burton Albion, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday 14 August

Weekend that 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off.

Monday 30 August

First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August

Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Monday 4 October

Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November

Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022

Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

