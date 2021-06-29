News

Fabian Schar goes from zero to hero – Incredible scenes

Fabian Schar has now experienced the full range of emotions after an incredible night.

The Newcastle star went into Euro 2020 in his usual position of first choice centre-back for his country.

After a 1-1 draw with Wales and 3-0 defeat to Italy, Fabian Schar finding himself dropped to the bench and an unused sub as Switzerland qualified for the knockout stages with a convincing 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Monday night, once again Schar found himself sidelined on the bench as Switzerland took on France for a place in the last eight.

The Newcastle defender watching on as an incredible 90 minutes played out, with Seferovic scoring on 15 minutes and Switzerland the better side in the first half, one up at the break.

An incredible four minutes of football decided the game, or so we thought.

Rodriguez seeing his penalty on 55 minutes brilliantly saved by Lloris, only for Benzema to score on 57 and 59 minutes to somehow leave France in the lead. A superb Pogba goal on 75 minutes making sure of it for France…

Only for Switzerland to somehow come back and dominate the later stages, Seferovic getting a second on 81 minutes and Gavranovic a dramatic equaliser on 90 minutes. The Swiss could have even won it in those closing stages as they had a goal ruled out for a very marginal offside.

Into another 30 minutes and Fabian Schar introduced in extra time, the 97th minute of an extraordinary match, with the score at 3-3.

The Newcastle defender playing his part in ensuring tournament favourites France didn’t win it in the extra half hour and then it was all about keeping your cool as we ended up with a winner takes all penalty shootout.

Nobody does that much better than Fabian Schar, he coolly scored Switzerland’s second penalty of the shootout, the Swiss triumphant as Mpabbe missed and an incredible night of football ends with the NUFC defender and teammates in the last eight.

Fabian Schar going from zero to one of the heroes in the space of half an hour.

Switzerland 3 France 3 (Switzerland win 5-4 on penalties AET)

Switzerland now play Spain on Friday (2 July) at 5pm for a place in the semi-finals.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUMMER TIMETABLE

Wednesday 9 June

Summer transfer window opens.

Wednesday 9 June

Paraguay 0 Brazil 2 – Miguel Almiron playing the full game.

Friday 11 June

Euro 2020 finals kick-off with Turkey 0 Italy 3.

Saturday 12 June

Switzerland 1 Wales 1 – Fabian Schar playing his first full 90 competitive minutes in over four months.

Sunday 13 June

England 1 Croatia 0

Monday 14 June

Scotland 0 Czech Republic 2

A decent display from Scotland but undone by one very good goal and another exceptional one, Ryan Fraser coming on with 23 minutes to go.

Slovakia 2 Poland 1

Martin Dubravka celebrating his first ever game in a major finals and it was a winning one.

Sweden 0 Spain 0

Emil Krafth played the final 15 minutes as an all hands to the pump rearguard action saw Sweden pick up an unlikely point.

Paraguay 3 Bolivia 1

Miguel Almiron and his teammates absolutely dominated with 34 shots to 4 from Bolivia and 79% possession, recovering from going behind to a 10th minute VAR penalty, three second-half goals gave them a deserved victory.

Wednesday 16 June

Premier League fixtures released at 9am. Newcastle facing West Ham at home in their first match of the new PL season.

Switzerland 0 v Italy 3

An uncomfortable night for Fabian Schar, Italy looking good and going 2-0 up thanks to a goal from Locatelli in both halves before the Newcastle defender was subbed. Italy adding a third goal late on.

Friday 18 June

Slovakia 0 Sweden 1

Martin Dubravka pulling off one of the saves of the tournament but then gave away the decisive spot-kick, Sweden’s Forsberg scoring despite the Newcastle keeper going the right way.

Scotland 0 England 0

Ryan Fraser an unused substitute as Scotland produce the best chances in a poor dull match.

Sunday 20 June

Switzerland 3 Turkey 1

Fabian Schar dropped to the bench after Switzerland lost 3-0 to Italy on Wednesday and was an unused sub today.

A win for the Swiss and defeat for Wales (1-0 against Italy) but it needed a five goal turn around as well. the Swiss left needing two more goals to have finished second in the group and automatic qualification. So instead Wales join Italy in the last 16 and Fabian Schar and Switzerland must now wait and see if they are one of the four of six clubs to finish third in their group but still go into the knockout stages.

Monday 21 June

Fabian Schar celebrates as defeats for Finland and Ukraine mean that they finish third in groups B and C respectively, both on three points. Which means the Newcastle defender and Switzerland now guaranteed to be one of the four best third placed teams having ended their group A matches with four points.

Emil Krafth another Newcastle United player through to the last 16, as Sweden are top of their group with four points and one game to play against Poland on Wednesday.

Paraguay 0 Argentina 1

Miguel Almiron and Paraguay were the more dominant team but couldn’t find a goal, losing only a second game in their last eleven. This Copa America group clash saw Lionel Messi create a bit of history, becoming the joint most capped Argentina player, now on 147 caps which is the same as Javier Mascherano.

Tuesday 22 June

Scotland 1 Croatia 3

Ryan Fraser introduced in the 70th minute from the bench, with Scotland 2-1 down and needing to win to qualify.

Instead Perisic finished them off when making it 3-1 on 77 minutes, the Newcastle winger unable to change the flow of the game as the Scots bowed out of the competition, the first NUFC player to do so.

England 1 Czech Republic 0

A slightly better England performance than the first two, Grealish and Saka easily England’s best two players and they were part of the move that won the game. A superb Grealish cross which made it impossible to miss for Sterling’s header. England having three efforts on target, which equals the combined first two games (two v Croatia, one v Scotland).

Wednesday 23 June

Slovakia 0 Spain 5

A case of the good, the bad and the ugly for Martin Dubravka. A brilliant save from a 12th minute penalty, a horror own goal to put Spain in the lead, then little he could do after that as an all dominant opposition attacked at will, scoring four more goals. Slovakia without a corner or shot on target all game. This means Slovakia exit Euro 2020, as their three points and -5 GD wasn’t enough to be one of the four best third placed teams in the six groups.

Sweden 3 Poland 2

Emil Krafth played the final 22 minutes for Sweden. Coming on at 2-2, the Newcastle defender helping his country to a 3-2 win, Claesson scoring in added time. Sweden had already qualified but this result means they have topped the group.

Thursday 24 June

Paraguay 2 Chile 0

A perfect night for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Copa America.

The Newcastle star was man of the match as Samudio scored from his perfectly delivered corner and then Miggy himself scored from the penalty spot to ensure the win.

Monday 28 June

Paraguay 0 Uruguay 1

Miguel Almiron making his sixth start for Paraguay this month, with qualification for the Copa America quarter-finals already assured before this defeat.

However, an absolute nightmare as on 30 minutes the Newcastle star passed the ball and as he set off to get a return pass he went down with nobody around him clutching the back of his left thigh.

Miguel Almiron leaving the pitch in tears with what looks a bad hamstring injury. Very unlikely to see him again at Copa America which has less than two weeks left to run and massive concerns for Newcastle, his participation in pre-season and indeed whether he will now be ready for the new season in just over six weeks time.

Tuesday 29 June

Sweden v Ukraine – Last 16 knockout match (Emil Krafth)

Monday 5 July

Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

Saturday 10 July

Sunday 11 July

Sunday 18 July

Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day.

Away at York City with a 2pm kick-off and away at Harrogate Town.

Harrogate have now stated on their website that their NUFC friendly is also a 2pm kick-off (these games linked to training camp at nearby Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer).

