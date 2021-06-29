News

Allan Saint-Maximin absolutely furious – ‘These “supporters” lynching a man’

The Allan Saint-Maximin social media presence is usually one that you can rely on to be an uplifting one.

The Newcastle winger always finding amusing angles from both football and the social media contributions of others.

However, it was a very different story on Monday night.

Following a pulsating superb match that ebbed and flowed, the 90 minutes ended 3-3 between France and Switzerland.

The 30 minutes of extra time saw a more cagey mindset but both sides still had chances.

Then the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

The first nine penalties all hitting the back of the net, including a very typical no nerves placement from Fabian Schar.

Switzerland 5-4 ahead on spot-kicks and only Kylian Mbappe left to go.

Arguably the best player in the world, he never looked confident, a great save by Sommer but Mbappe made it possible.

The PSG star had failed with France’s best two chances in extra time and now missing the key penalty.

The first post-match reaction of Allan Saint Maximin was sympathy for his countrymen and a well done to his Newcastle United teammate.

Allan Saint-Maximin via Twitter – Monday 28 June 2021:

‘Sad day for us, congrats to Fabian Schar tho.’

However, when the sadly inevitable followed on social media…

Allan Saint-Maximin following later on Monday 28 June 2021 with:

‘See the reversal of the jacket of these “supporters” lynching a man who yesterday carried them to the top to make them experience the most beautiful of communions…

‘That’s the most failed action of the evening…

There is no goat emissary…

‘We win together, we lose together…’

Allan Saint-Maximin keen to stick up for Kylian Mbappe, the pair were together at Monaco for a time.

Mbappe not having the best of games and indeed, tournaments (didn’t score a single goal), but the Newcastle winger laying into some of the ridiculous over the top attacks on him from the French footballing public.

Kylian Mbappe of course, already a World Cup winner when playing the full match and scoring the killer fourth goal when France beat Croatia 4-2 in Russia in 2018.

A reminder that absolutely nobody is safe from social media, when things don’t turn out as expected on a football pitch.

