Steve Bruce new contract announced before or after 2021/22 Newcastle United season tickets go on sale?

The race is on for 2021/22 Newcastle United season tickets.

Will Steve Bruce’s new extended (eight year?) contract be announced, before or after, next season’s season tickets go on sale.

Or even have any details / information released about them?

With the new season less than 12 weeks away now, absolutely nothing has been said by the club about 2021/22 Newcastle United season tickets.

Nothing new of course, Mike Ashley and his minions pretty much every time make sure that Newcastle fans are the last to know anything.

If you want to live in parochial ignorance and think that with all the issues and fallout from the virus impact, that no Premier League clubs are putting season tickets on sale, or at least telling fans when it will be…

Please look away now.

A quick look around the official online presences of the various Premier League clubs shows a very different picture to what is (NOT!) happening at Newcastle United.

I couldn’t find another Premier League club that hasn’t bothered to communicate with their fans…

The likes of Wolves and Leeds operating waiting lists for their season tickets, can you remember that at Newcastle United…?

Knowing Mike Ashley, he will probably announce a new eight year contract for Steve Bruce and then next day send out 2021/22 Newcastle United season tickets renewals with Brucey’s face and quotes plastered all over it / them, with a 25% increase in price for season tickets.

Might as well miss the going on sale bit and just ask Newcastle fans if they want a free one, as happened with 10,000 NUFC supporters three months before games went behind closed doors in the 2019/20 season.

