News

Scott Parker left pondering what if he’d taken Joe Willock on loan after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2

Scott Parker watched on as his team failed to score and lost to Newcastle United.

The final key ten Premier League games producing just two points and five goals, the two things inextricably linked.

Only Sheffield United (20) managed less goals than Fulham’s 27, in their last 28 Premier League matches only twice did this Scott Parker team manage to score more than one goal.

No wonder that after the final whistle, Scott Parker declared: ‘That game was our season in a snapshot.’

Fulham had two thirds of the possession (64%), more shots (14 to 10 from Newcastle) BUT not a single effort on target in the entire game.

Fulham had an extraordinary number of loan players this season but how Scott Parker must be wondering what might have been, if he’d made a play for Joe Willock in January (if he would have been able to, as not sure how many Premier League / English loans Fulham have / had).

The eight matches that Joe Willock has scored in, have helped earn Newcastle United 17 points.

Coincidentally, Fulham finishing the season adrift of Newcastle United by…17 points. Indeed, Fulham ending the season ‘only ‘ 11 points short of safety, with Burnley fourth bottom but ending up well safe on the final day of the season.

Scott Parker press conference after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2:

“That game was our season in a snapshot.

“Certainly, in the second half I thought we played the game in their half for the majority, but we missed some big chances – (Ivan) Cavaleiro’s chance that goes over is a massive chance.

“Then they enter our box three or four times, we give away a penalty and the game is done.

“I didn’t like us first half.

“I thought we lacked intensity, I thought we lacked a stimulus really, the game was flat – I thought both teams were.

“I thought that in the second half we were well improved and we did very well, we just didn’t manage to be on the right side of things.

“We all need to take a breath, I think it’s probably wise to take a little bit of a breather, clear our minds and then come back with a plan of what we need to do and how we can be successful next year.

“It’s a tough league that we are in next year. Seven or eight players leave this team now, seven or eight come back into it from loan spells.

“It’s a new team again, a new stimulus and we need to work out what is the best way to go.

“The fans have been brilliant with me and the team for the time I’ve been here. I’m forever grateful for the support they have given us.

“I realise how important they are and I certainly realise how important it is for the manager to have the support of the fans.

“The motivation this season was for the fans, the football club, the players, and for all of us to try and stay in this league and that will never fade away, that will be exactly the same again next year.

“I’m sad that the fans have not been able to experience Premier League football this year; the quality on show, the players and the teams that have been here at the Cottage.

“Our next challenge is to come back next year, support the team and try and get back into this league where we all want to be.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 May 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 23, Schar pen 88

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Fulham 0 Newcastle 4

Corners were Fulham 5 Newcastle 4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 73), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 65)

Unused Subs:

Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Andy Carroll

Crowd: 2,000

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(A decent match to end an indecent season – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – read HERE)

