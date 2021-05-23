Please give us your Newcastle v Fulham player ratings after Sunday’s win
We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Fulham player ratings using our interactive system.
Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.
Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.
Mark the players now with your ratings Sunday’s 2-0 victory.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 May 4pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Willock 23, Schar pen 88
Fulham:
Possession was Fulham 64% Newcastle 36%
Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Fulham 0 Newcastle 4
Corners were Fulham 5 Newcastle 4
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 73), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 65)
Unused Subs:
Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Andy Carroll
Crowd: 2,000
(Scott Parker left pondering what if he’d taken Joe Willock on loan after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)
(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)
(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)
(A decent match to end an indecent season – Read HERE)
(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]