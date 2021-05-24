Player Ratings

Newcastle v Fulham player ratings results from NUFC fans – Perfectly sum up this match

The results of the Newcastle v Fulham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

It wasn’t pretty but one Newcastle player stood out a mile, step forward man of the moment Joe Willock.

He gave the game plenty of energy and drive, unlike some around him, but of course it is goalscoring that is the name of the game at the moment.

Joe Willock rated 8.2 MOTM after his match winning burst from the touchline midway back in his own half, running all the way to the edge of the box where a fortuitous bounce off a defender set him up, the loan man making it seven goalscoring PL games in a row, equalling Alan Shearer’s NUFC record.

Little surprise though that after Joe Willock, the next four highest rated NUFC players were all at the back as Fulham dominated possession (64%) but, the story of their season, could do little with it.

Martin Dubravka (7.2) didn’t have to face a single effort on target but took crosses well and dominated his area.

Federico Fernandez (7.1) and Paul Dummett (7.1) were solid against some admittedly uninspired attacking play from Fulham. While Matt Ritchie (7.0) added to his run of very decent displays at wing-back.

As for the other six Newcastle starters, they ranged from average down to poor.

Emil Krafth (6.5) did reasonably well with once again, not up against a great threat.

However, I think a bit generous for Jacob Murphy (6.5) who once again didn’t look great at wing-back when he is asked to defend most of the time.

Jonjo Shelvey (6.5) actually put in a few decent tackles but yet again fails to give any real drive going forward, whilst Sean Longstaff (5.8) didn’t benefit from the negative Steve Bruce formation and tactics, playing without a recognised striker.

Same can be said for Miguel Almiron (6.1), he often looks a bit lost playing under Steve Bruce, plenty of running but with not many teammates running forward at the same time, often a pointless exercise.

These last couple of games of the season haven’t seen Allan Saint-Maximin (6.3) at his best, whether not quite fully fit or not quite properly focused, he had the odd moment but not enough of them.

A game that had a good result but wasn’t a great performance.

Nice to see Fabian Schar (6.4) step off the subs bench and score that cheeky penalty.

Not so nice seeing Dwight Gayle (3.5) miss a sitter when introduced, or Jeff Hendrick (2.8) with his usual anonymous time on the pitch.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6.30pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 May 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 23, Schar pen 88

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Fulham 0 Newcastle 4

Corners were Fulham 5 Newcastle 4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 73), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 65)

Unused Subs:

Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Andy Carroll

Crowd: 2,000

