Newcastle United summer timetable and new season – Important dates / moments to note

The season is now ended for Newcastle United but already there are a lot of dates for your diary.

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note.

No doubt I have missed one or two, happy for you to put me right.

Hopefully in the days, weeks, months to come, we will be adding in a few other things, such as departure of Mike Ashley and confirmed takeover, confirmed signing of Joe Willock and other credible players, departure or Steve Bruce etc etc.

Saturday 29 May – Championship play-off final at 3pm, Swansea v Brentford. Decides which will be the 20th Premier League club next season, Freddie Woodman v Ivan Toney.

Saturday 29 May – Champions League final, Manchester City v Chelsea (8pm kick-off), will dictate whether four or five (if Chelsea win) PL clubs will be in next season’s Champions League.

Wednesday 9 June – Summer transfer window opens.

Friday 11 June – Euro 2020 finals kick-off.

Monday 13 June – Copa America kicks off and Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) play Bolivia in the first of four group games in June, the quarters, semis and final in July – all games to be shown live on BBC.

Wednesday 16 June – Premier League fixtures released at 9am.

Monday 21 June – The mass return of fans to football grounds could be announced as part of final wholesale lifting of virus restrictions.

Monday 5 July – Newcastle United squad return to start pre-season preparations.

Saturday 10 July – Copa America final in Argentina (possible Miguel Almiron participation).

Sunday 11 July – Final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Sunday 18 July – Newcastle United splitting their squad and playing two friendlies on this day, away at York City with 2pm kick-off, away at Harrogate Town with kick-off time to be confirmed (these games linked to training camp at nearby Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus just outside York, where NUFC also went last summer).

Saturday 14 August – Weekend that 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off.

Monday 30 August – First international break starts.

Tuesday 31 August – Summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Monday 4 October – Second international break starts.

Monday 8 November – Third international break starts.

Monday 21 March 2022 – Fourth international break starts.

Sunday 22 May 2022 – Premier League 2021/22 season ends.

