Opinion

Newcastle United now perfectly set up to self-destruct

Newcastle United fans have repeatedly been the subject of attacks from pundits, the media loves to depict us as deluded folk who demand more success than we deserve.

The method (divide and conquer) uses verbal attacks directed at “some sections” of fans who are vocal in their displeasure with the club, while satisfaction is claimed with a fictitious “majority/other sections” of others who are apparently satisfied with failure.

The intent is to destroy the only remaining north east Premier League club.

Unfortunately for us, the TV and radio people have had their work done for them over the years, more so now that we have sunk to a new low in appointing a manager who supports the media narrative.

The beginners guide on how to self-destruct

Ironically, we as a fanbase have had little to no hope of glory for many years. I honestly don’t know how many more “we demand a team that tries” banners it would take to get this message out to the thick-skulled public.

I have been losing all hope since the 2015/16 season, when I got excited by the £81m spent in the transfer market in the two windows on Thauvin, Toney, Mitrovic, Mbemba, Wijnaldum, Shelvey and Townsend. I had imagined that, along with signing Janmaat, Ayoze, and Cabella in the previous season, we were headed in a promising direction.

Sadly, that season ended in the WORST POSSIBLE FASHION, with deep disappointment and relegation. I have also come to realise that many of the more senior fans had given up hopes of success at the club way before I did. Could the failings of Newcastle United then be a result of the pressure we place on the team? I think not.

In my last article discussing our right to aspire and dream, I pointed to a pattern of manager/board conflict which has become the culture at our club. The blueprint for failure at any football club is a combination of both of the above being abysmal. The role of the manager is arguably as important as that of the executives in dictating the success of a team on the pitch.

It’s no coincidence that we had the most successful era of the past 21 years when the ambition of Sir John Hall met with the passion and exuberance of Kevin Keegan. I’ve now come to understand, thanks to the editor, that Sir Bobby Robson’s shocking sacking was generally viewed by fans at the time as a result of some internal conflict with Hall and Shepherd, after SBR fell short of expectations in a decent 2003/04, which extended into decisions made on transfers (now where have you heard that recently?). Since that fateful day in 2004, Pardew’s one-off in 2011/12 has been our best in terms of success in the Premier league and, save for the Rafalution, there has been no real excitement with managerial appointments.

Although we had truly declined in the quality of our managerial appointments since SBR left, we hit a new low by appointing Steve Bruce last season. For the first time in my memory, we have a manager who has openly upheld the media’s stereotype on Newcastle.

The ever chatty, excuse-making, fact-muddling Bruce revealed what he truly thought about this club when he joined Simon Jordan to declare that Newcastle is meant to be a bottom half side. Speaking during a talksport radio publicity stunt organized to hype him ahead of his manager of the month award, the coward stated that we (the fans) would love to be up there with the Man Citys and Liverpools but need to accept the reality that we would always be at the bottom end of the league.

Steve Bruce also openly accused Mike Ashley for the club languishing in the bottom half and also for the stick he (Bruce) gets. This was particularly interesting to see Ashley willing to lose some reputation points (assuming he has any left) if it would add a bit of boldness to his latest patsy’s image. On the contrary, this manager only validated claims of him being a coward as he played the victim once more, laying blame on Ashley who has generously backed him with funds and the promise of job security. It would be telling to see how MA responds to this, seeing how he dealt with criticism from Benitez and Hughton in the past.

Newcastle United is once again the perfect role model for implosion, having completed the duo of terrible manager and owner.

Credit to Lee Charnley for signing Jones and Willock but such good fortunes seem to be the result of lucky actions rather than well thought out plans.

If history holds true, then we are only a season or two away from another relegation. Between Steve, Lee and Mike, the third and final component of the Newcastle United self destruction blueprint (reduced squad quality) can very well be achieved within the next two years. Our club is rotting and it’s been an inside job all along.

