Joe Willock says ‘Goodbye’ to Newcastle United fans – The end of the affair?

Mikel Arteta stated on Friday that Joe Willock will be playing for Arsenal in the 2021/22 season.

Certain NUFC journalists insisted this was simply the first step in Arsenal seeing how much money they can get for the midfielder this summer, whether he goes to Newcastle United or wherever.

Monday night has seen Joe Willock say ‘Goodbye’ (see below) to Newcastle United fans via his personal social media.

Certain NUFC journalists still insisting that this could just be a temporary break and not the end of his Newcastle United love affair.

Joe Willock via his personal social media:

“Newcastle United family – Thank you for rocking with me.

“I will never forget the love you have showed me, the team, the fans, the city will always hold a special place in my heart.

“#UTM (Up The Maggies).

“Goodbye.”

It is only 113 days since Joe Willock stepped into our lives, signing on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

A loan deal that was met with pretty much indifference by everybody, Steve Bruce going for the 21 year old after failing to get other loan targets, most notably Hamza Choudhary from Leicester.

Joe Willock having scored one goal in 40 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

Now, 113 days later, Joe Willock..:

Has become the youngest Premier League player to score in six consecutive games.

Has become the youngest Premier League player to score in seven consecutive matches.

Has scored 8 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 11 starts and 3 sub appearances.

Has scored 3 more Premier League goals than any Arsenal player (Aubameyang and Lacazette both 5) since start of February.

In 14 Premier League games has scored 2 more goals than Joelinton has scored in 69 PL matches.

In his last 389 minutes for Newcastle United, has scored more Premier League goals (7) than Joelinton (6) has scored in 4,687 minutes.

Has directly helped Newcastle United pick up 17 points in the 8 matches he scored in.

