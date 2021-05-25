News

Joe Willock one of 8 players nominated for top Premier League player award for May 2021

Joe Willock has been named on the eight-man shortlist to be May 2021 Premier League player of the month.

The Newcastle United star named along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Gareth Bale, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane, Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke, Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United, Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal and Leeds United’s Rodrigo.

I might be slightly biased but still, surely this is the easiest decision of all.

Joe Willock scored in every game he played in May, scoring against Leicester, Man City, Sheffield United and Fulham.

The only match he didn’t score in was the Arsenal one, Joe Willock not allowed to play in that one.

You need to go HERE to vote for Joe Willock and tell your friends, family etc to do the same.

A travesty if somebody who has become the youngest player to score in six Premier League games in a row doesn’t win the award, never mind the fact Joe Willock then went on and made it seven PL scoring games in a row.

Voting ends at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday 26 May 2021, so don’t delay).

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

