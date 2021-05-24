‘I’m back, 1-0 up against fake fans and Steve Bruce doubters’
Not so long ago (after the excellent win away at Burnley), I said on The Mag that Steve Bruce was doing an alright job.
On a par with Rafa Benitez and that he would have us 12th or 13th with around 45 or 46 points by the end of the season.
You all laughed at me!
I can confirm that I’m the one laughing now, as fake fans and Steve Bruce out clueless supporters have had a piece of “humble pie.”
I’m not here though to cause problems and rile fans up, I’m here to tell you that I fully agree Steve Bruce wasn’t an excellent appointment.
However, you have to give the man some credit, 12th place and same points tally as Rafa, in a much harder and more competitive than ever Premier League in both Steve Bruce seasons.
I would love to see Mike Ashley go, and I dare to say if the takeover goes through, I wouldn’t mind Bruce leaving as well, as we all know he isn’t the man to guide us to top five or six of the Premier League.
However, that man deserves a pat on the back and the disgraceful fans booing him after a home win (against Sheffield United) on their return after what, 15 months?
I didn’t know Ashley was flogging tickets to Mackems!
Anyway lads and lasses, let’s have a drink to an up and down unpredictable somewhat nerve-racking season and all laugh at Sunderland.
Oh and also, for the love of God, Ashley or Saudi Prince from above, please sign Joe Willock.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 May 4pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Willock 23, Schar pen 88
Fulham:
Possession was Fulham 64% Newcastle 36%
Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Fulham 0 Newcastle 4
Corners were Fulham 5 Newcastle 4
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 73), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 65)
Unused Subs:
Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Andy Carroll
Crowd: 2,000
(Eating Humble Pie? That should be Steve Bruce feasting on that after his ‘achievement’ – Read HERE)
(Scott Parker left pondering what if he’d taken Joe Willock on loan after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)
(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)
(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)
(A decent match to end an indecent season – Read HERE)
(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]