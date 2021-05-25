News

Graeme Jones ticks Newcastle United and Geordie boxes with England Euro 2020 call up

Only four months after heading home to save Steve Bruce’s bacon, Graeme Jones has now got an England call up.

A 33 man provisional England squad (see below) for the Euro 2020 finals was announced at 1pm on Tuesday, with no Newcastle United or Geordie inclusion.

Only for a later announcement (see below) from NUFC to reveal that the 51 year old Gateshead born Graeme Jones was ticking both boxes, with him set to play a part in Gareth Southgate’s coaching set up this summer.

The tournament runs from 11 June to 11 July, ending with the final at Wembley.

Graeme Jones will return to Newcastle United after his England stint is over.

This is the Gareth Southgate 33 man provisional England Euro 2020 Squad named today, which will need to be cut to 26 by 1 June at the latest:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kirena Trippier (Atletico Madrdid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United assistant coach Graeme Jones will lend his support to the England squad during this summer’s European Championships as part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching team.

Jones will join up with Southgate and his squad when their preparations for the Euros begin on Saturday and he will remain with the Three Lions for the duration of the tournament.

The 51-year-old joined Newcastle United in January 2021 and has previously served as an assistant to Roberto Martínez with the Belgium national team.

Jones will return to Steve Bruce’s coaching team for pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.’

