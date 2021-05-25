News

Gareth Southgate names provisional England Euro 2020 squad of 33 but Joe Willock ignored

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional England squad for Euro 2020.

Tuesday afternoon seeing the England boss name 33 players in total, that selection will need to be cut down to a final confirmed 26 players, by 1 June at the very latest.

Newcastle United fans had retained some hope that Joe Willock could make it but even though Gareth Southgate named seven more players than he can take in the final selection, the NUFC loan star was not amongst the 33 named.

The Arsenal loan midfielder having said ‘Goodbye’ to Newcastle supporters on Monday night, before then being nominated as one of eight candidates to be named Premier League player of the month for May 2021.

Sunday 13 June sees England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a group game against Croatia.

The vast majority of countries have already named their final 26 man squads, Gareth Southgate though choosing to leave it late.

This is the Gareth Southgate 33 man provisional England Euro 2020 Squad named today, which will need to be cut to 26 by 1 June at the latest:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kirena Trippier (Atletico Madrdid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

In less than four months, Joe Willock scored eight Premier League goals for Newcastle United in eleven starts (plus three sub appearances).

He also became the youngest Premier League player to score in six consecutive games and then became…the youngest Premier League player to score in seven consecutive matches.

In the eight matches he scored in, Joe Willock directly helped Newcastle pick up 17 points

