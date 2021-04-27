News

With clock rapidly ticking down, Fabian Schar makes timely successful comeback

Fabian Schar was back in action.

After over 11 weeks out after picking up an injury in the 3-2 win over Southampton, Monday afternoon saw the Swiss international back on the pitch.

Recently returning to full training, Fabian Schar kicked off with the reserves at 1pm on Monday afternoon against the Crystal Palace Under 23s at Whitley Park.

Thankfully, Fabian Schar come through it without any injury setback, playing the first 45 minutes as planned and subbed with Newcastle 1-0 up through an Adam Wilson goal. Kyle Crossley adding another in the second half to give the NUFC Under 23s a 2-0 win.

After the match, Fabian Schar too to Twitter to declare:

“Good to get some min[utes] in the tank.. feels good to be back on the pitch.”

A timely return as Fabian Schar will be desperate to get back to full fitness as soon as possible, especially as it is only 45 days until Euro 2020 kicks off and aged 29, Schar knows he won’t have many more opportunities of playing in tournament finals.

The Newcastle defender turns 30 in December and Switzerland will be having a pre-tournament training camp and friendlies, before they feature in the second game of Euro 2020, playing Wales on Saturday 12 June.

Also, as things stand Fabian Schar will be out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of June, though there has been widespread reporting that the club have a clause they can trigger which would extend by a year Schar’s contract.

So with only five Premier League games remaining, Fabian Schar will be hoping to have a clearer position for both club and country by the time the PL season ends on Sunday 23 May.

The 20 countries that qualified are:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

The potential Newcastle United players who could / should be there are:

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Ryan Fraser (Scotland) and Emil Krafth (Sweden).

Whilst if they decided to end their international exile and offer themselves up for selection, maybe Matt Ritchie (Scotland) and Paul Dummett (Wales) are also longshots to be involved.

