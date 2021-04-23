Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool? Please vote now

Newcastle come into this match on a dreadful run of only four wins in twenty three matches, though the last two of those victories have came in the most recent pair of matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Steve Bruce gave an update on the injury and fitness front.

The Head Coach revealing that five Newcastle players miss Liverpool, with two of them having had operations.

Karl Darlow a knee operation and Ryan Fraser a groin one.

Fabian Schar is getting closer to a return but Bruce indicates Saturday will be too soon.

Whilst Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles are set to miss the rest of the campaign with their long-term injuries.

More positive news see Steve Bruce confirm that ASM is fine for Liverpool after recovering from a knock to the ankle.

Whilst Bruce also says Callum Wilson is ‘perfectly OK’ but can’t train every session at the moment, as his rehab is carefully managed. Whether that means he will start again from the bench at the weekend, remains to be seen.

