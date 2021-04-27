News

Watch Newcastle United v Aston Villa FA Youth Cup quarter-final live tonight for free

Newcastle United are in FA Youth Cup Quarter Final action against Aston Villa behind closed doors at St James Park tonight.

It has a 7pm kick-off on this Tuesday night and it must be decided on the night, with extra time and penalties if necessary.

The club are providing live streaming of the FA Youth Cup match for free and you can watch it HERE from 7pm.

Victories over Huddersfield, Leeds and Watford have taken the young NUFC stars to this quarter-final stage.

If Newcastle beat Villa, they would then play at St James Park once again in the semi-final, against the winners of West Brom v Everton who also play tonight.

(The other semi final will feature the winners of Ipswich v Sheff Utd against the winners of Liverpool v Arsenal)

Midfielder Elliot Anderson captains the Newcastle United side who line up as follows:

Max Thompson

Joe Oliver

Josh Scott

Nathan Carlyon

Harry Barclay

Josh Nicholson

Reagan Thomson

Jamie Miley

Dylan Stephenson

Elliot Anderson

Lucas de Bolle

Watch it live HERE, kick-off is at 7pm.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie with Aston Villa will be shown live on NUFC TV.

The match takes place at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, 27th April (kick-off 7pm BST) as the Magpies bid to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 2009/10.

NUFC TV will show the game free of charge, with commentator Matthew Raisbeck joined by former Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland defender John Anderson.

Coverage of the game will start from 6.30pm.

Customer service can be contacted at [email protected]

