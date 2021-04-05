Opinion

Unfortunately, this will NOT be enough to keep Newcastle United up

Sunday afternoon saw the boys grab an all important point for Newcastle United.

The boys in black and white showed they are definitely not willing to quietly get relegated and the team truly played for each other.

Players who have deserved to be in the line-up for so long, made their case at St James Park on Sunday.

With decent performances from Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Dwight Gayle.

Sometimes injuries and fatigue help managers play their best teams and that was definitely the case against Tottenham.

Newcastle United played quality Championship football in the second half (I didn’t see the first), with high balls, second balls, and a fortuitous goal following good crossing and positioning in the box!

Unfortunately, this will NOT be enough to keep us up.

As football is a game of team players AND tactics.

Steve Bruce owes this team more than he thinks.

See you all in the Championship come August.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

