Tottenham officially confirm sacking of Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been given the boot by Tottenham.

John Percy of The Telegraph had broken the story early on Monday morning and now an official statement (see below) from Tottenham has confirmed the news.

Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been named by the bookies as one of the favourites to replace Jose Mourinho.

This decision less than five weeks before the end of the season, only six days before Tottenham play in the League Cup final, and only hours after Spurs revealed they are one of 12 clubs to sign up to a European Super League, has to be seen as a political one.

As for Newcastle fans,, they are repeatedly called deluded / unrealistic for wanting better than Steve Bruce, who has delivered appalling football, a serious fight against relegation, only four wins in the last 24 games and embarrassing exits from the cups, especially the feeble defeat at Brentford.

Yet Tottenham fans seen as having fair comment when they have demanded Jose Mourinho sacked, despite Tottenham seventh in the Premier League and only five points off top four, plus that cup final in six days time.

Tottenham official statement on sacking of Jose Mourinho – Monday 19 April 2021:

‘The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, said:

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.’

