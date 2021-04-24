Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Liverpool

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to improve on a record of only four wins in their last twenty three matches, though two of these four victories cam in the last couple of games.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Steve Bruce gave an update on Friday on the injury and fitness front.

The Head Coach revealing that five Newcastle players miss Liverpool, with two of them having had operations.

Karl Darlow a knee operation and Ryan Fraser a groin one.

Fabian Schar is getting closer to a return but Bruce indicates Saturday will be too soon.

Whilst Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles are set to miss the rest of the campaign with their long-term injuries.

More positive news saw Steve Bruce confirm that ASM is fine for Liverpool after recovering from a knock to the ankle.

Whilst Bruce also says Callum Wilson is ‘perfectly OK’ but can’t train every session at the moment, as his rehab is carefully managed. Whether that means he will be in the team from the first whistle or start again from the bench, remains to be seen.

So that means we listed 23 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with ten players getting 83% or more of the voting supporters backing them to start, then Sean Longstaff with still a healthy 62% of fans selecting him.

Javier Manquillo (27%) was the player to get the highest vote but not make the fans team.

Interesting to note, the first eleven chosen by Newcastle fans with overwhelming voting, does not include two of Steve Bruce’s big favourites…Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Liverpool looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.

100% Dubravka

97% Clark

95% Saint-Maximin

94% Almiron

92% Fernandez

92% Ritchie

90% Willock

88% Wilson

88% Dummett

83% Murphy

62% Sean Longstaff

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

27% Manquillo

26% Shelvey

20% Matty Longstaff

16% Joelinton

11% Lewis

7% Gayle

6% Elliot Anderson

5% Krafth

4% Carroll

1% Hendrick

0% Gillespie

0% Atsu

