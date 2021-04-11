Opinion

The Elephant in the room at Newcastle United

Every game, myself and my mates cannot believe Jonjo Shelvey is not only in the team, but against Burnley he was named captain?

No shouting, pointing or leading by example. Maybe he is good at deciding heads or tails?

I have read many fans comments supporting my theory that Jonjo Shelvey is a waste of a shirt. For the life of me what does Steve Bruce and his minions see that we don’t?

His inability to track back was at the heart of the last article l read and the comments were unanimous that he is lazy, slow and lacking in desire. Proof of that was in Burnley’s goal today, Jonjo Shelvey was next to Vydra in midfield before the ball went out wide and never bothered to follow him.

His HOLLYWOOD passes gave Burnley the opportunity time and again to get the ball back. Plus, against Burnley, from kick-off Shelvey put the ball straight out of play, his next three touches all went out of play. Willock sitting on the bench, Matty nowhere to be seen and young Anderson tossed to one side, what is wrong with Bruce, why does he rate Shelvey so highly? Or, the three named so lowly?

As I’m typing this, my mate has just sent me a picture showing player rankings against Burnley and somebody has given Jonjo Shelvey a 7 out of 10…incredible.

I would love to know what your readers think of Jonjo Shelvey and Bruce’s love-in, am l wrong and don’t see the big picture?

I watch every game and the opponents pass the ball around him, over him and at times through him, he rarely gets back to cover and the others teams know that. Each game we are a man down.

His FLOATING corners and free kicks give defenders time to get into position and easily nullify any threat. Each time we gain a free- kick near the 18 yard box, up he steps and we all know it’s going over the bar, at times by a distance.

So, as you may have already guessed, l want him nowhere near this Newcastle United first team.

An elephant on the pitch would be harder to get past and would run faster than Shelvey in his concrete boots.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

