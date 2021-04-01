News

The 30 deals that Newcastle United paid agents fees of £11m on this (2020/21) season

Yesterday (Wednesday 31 March 2021), it was revealed that Newcastle United had paid a remarkable £11,349,953 in agents fees/to intermediaries in a 12 month period which included the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle’s total included in a quite atrocious £272m+ paid out by Premier League clubs collectively.

The period the figures were released for was 1 February 2020 to 1 February 2021.

In a separate document (see below) issued by the FA, they list all the deals for each club, where that club used (and presumably paid!) an agent to do work for them.

The vast majority are when players are brought in but clubs also use/pay agents to help facilitate outgoing deals as well, plus giving existing players new contracts.

All intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the period 1 February 2020 to 1 February 2021 via the FA’s clearing account:

Listed below are all 30 times / deals where Newcastle used agents in that 12 month period.

The 30 times agents were used by Newcastle United included:

Senior signings last summer – Wilson, Lewis, Fraser, Hendrick, Gillespie on permanent deals in summer 2020.

Then also the loan deal for Willock in January 2021.

When current NUFC players agreed new contracts – Shelvey, Hayden, Darlow, ASM, Clark, Woodman, Manquillo, Matty Longstaff.

Young players signed or given contracts – Cass, Cross, Brookwell, Anderson,

Then even when a player leaves…Lazaar.

Intermediary Transactions 1 February 2020 to 1 February 2021:

‘The information below represents all Transactions involving Clubs where an Intermediary was used from 1st February 2020 to 1st February 2021.

This information has been made publicly available in accordance with the requirements of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.’

Sadly, the clubs have no obligation to reveal how much was actually spent on each deal – so no idea of what cash was spent on each deal/transaction (in the list above, some players listed twice as two lots of agents earned fees from the deals – ASM, Rodrigo Vila, Jamal Lewis and Matty Longstaff)

