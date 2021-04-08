Opinion

Steve Bruce’s unchanged 11 or this completely different Newcastle team v Burnley?

Looking ahead to the Newcastle team v Burnley.

I was intrigued to read the article this (Thursday) morning by Eddie James.

The article was entitled ‘Steve Bruce now faces biggest dilemma since arriving at Newcastle United 21 months ago’ and is a class read if you haven’t already done so.

Eddie was writing about how Steve Bruce will be having sleepless nights this week, pontificating about what his Newcastle team v Burnley should be.

This follows on from last Sunday, when Brucey saw his luck return big time, making five changes to the team that ended up in a surprisingly far better performance.

The Head Coach, for whatever reason, suddenly playing the likes of Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie and Murphy, having given them only minimal numbers of starts between them this season.

That article this morning was asking the question of what Steve Bruce will do now? Play the same eleven that by sheer luck he put together last week and provided such an improved performance, or return to a more recognisable starting eleven, or a bit of both?

Hopefully with another week the likes of ASM and Wilson will now be available to start, plus Fraser, Fernandez and Carroll who Bruce said were carrying knocks.

Also available to be thrown back into the mix as well, players such as Lewis and Clark who had been busy with travel and international minutes on the pitch leading up to that Spurs game.

Here’s a reminder of that Newcastle team v Tottenham last weekend (and my guesstimate of Bruce’s formation / tactics that he envisaged last Sunday):

So, if Steve Bruce sticks with that starting eleven, here potentially is a completely alternative Newcastle team v Burnley that could start instead:

A few questions spring to mind…

Do you think Steve Bruce will name an unchanged team against Burnley?

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Burnley?

If these two sets of eleven played each other other, which would be most likely to win?

