Steve Bruce talks about availability of Almiron, Wilson and ASM for Tottenham

Steve Bruce has been talking about the likely availability of Newcastle United’s attacking players, ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Miguel Almiron returned to action before the international break in the feeble 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

The Paraguayan played the first 76 minutes of that match and Steve Bruce has admitted that Almiron wasn’t fully fit that night.

However, at his pre-match press conference for Tottenham, the NUFC Head Coach now confirming that Miguel Almiron is fully fit and available for Sunday.

With Callum Wilson though, Steve Bruce states that it is all but certain that the centre-forward won’t be involved against Tottenham.

A more realistic target will hopefully be Burnley away the following weekend.

As for Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruce says that this one is in the balance.

That ASM may be able to be included in Sunday’s matchday squad, if he shows enough in training on Friday and Saturday, that convinces he is fit enough to be involved.

In the past, Steve Bruce has gambled with Allan Saint-Maximin and paid the price of bringing him back too soon. It would be a disaster if this happened yet again, so hopefully ASM will only be involved if he is in good enough condition to do so without any unnecessary risks.

Steve Bruce:

“The break has allowed us to get some players close to match fitness.

“It’s fair to say Saint-Maximin is a bit more advanced than Callum Wilson is.

“He [Allan Saint-Maximin] could be involved.

“We still have today and tomorrow to train but he came through a big session 48 hours ago.

“We hope he can play some part.

“I wouldn’t have thought Callum will be available.”

