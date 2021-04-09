News

Steve Bruce talking about his admiration for Sean Dyche and his style of football

Steve Bruce has been talking about Sean Dyche.

As usual, the Newcastle United Head Coach talking up the opposition boss and his team.

Steve Bruce talking about his admiration for Sean Dyche and his style of football.

Bruce making it, as usual, sound like a huge achievement if Newcastle United get even a point at Turf Moor…’We must now go and produce it against Burnley…we’ve got to go and produce a performance. If you do that and you’re not quite good enough on the day, then nobody complains. That’s where we’ve got to be – we’ve got to be at those sort of levels to make sure that we get something out of the match.’

Steve Bruce declaring: ‘I’m a big admirer of Dychey and what’s he’s done. He plays a certain way, a certain style, he plays it his way, and it’s been highly effective.’

No wonder Bruce comes out with this, when Sean Dyche is one of the very few managers who put out a football team that is as bad to watch as the usual Steve Bruce offering.

What about success though, how do the two managers rate…

Steve Bruce – Complete Premier League management record:

Played 460

Won 128

Drawn 128

Lost 204

Goals scored 470

Goals against 623

Won 27.8% of PL games

Lost 44.3% of PL games

Average goals scored per PL game 1.02

Average goals conceded per PL game 1.35

Sean Dyche – Complete Premier League management record:

Played 220

Won 66

Drawn 56

Lost 98

Goals scored 215

Goals against 305

Won 30.0% of PL games

Lost 44.5% of PL games

Average goals per PL game 0.98

Average goals conceded per PL game is 1.39

As you can see, the shocking tactics and football these two produce, leads to very few goals, Sean Dyche actually even marginally worse than Steve Bruce, which takes some doing, 0.98 goals per game for Sean Dyche and 1.02 goals per fame for Brucey.

This season sums the pair up, Newcastle 30 goals in 30 games at an average of 1.00 per match, Sean Dyche and Burnley an even more horrific 0.80 goal scored by Burnley on average per game. Prepare yourself for a classic on Sunday!

Steve Bruce has an appalling overall Premier League record stretching over two decades of course, winning only 27.8% of PL games, Sean Dyche at least beating that embarrassing record with a 30.0% win ratio.

As for losing games, the two are almost identical, Steve Bruce losing a hefty 44.3% of PL matches, Sean Dyche more than matching him with 44.5% of PL games lost.

Let us celebrate this great English management talent…

Steve Bruce talking about his admiration for Sean Dyche and his style of football:

“I’m a big admirer of Dychey and what’s he’s done.

“He plays a certain way, a certain style, he plays it his way, and it’s been highly effective.

“It would be great to go and get a result there, and that would put us within a result of them, which would be good going into the last seven games of the season.

“We played very, very well last week [against Tottenham].

“I’m sure there was a few raised eyebrows like there always is before the game [when fans see the team selection].

“Well done to the players who came in and grasped the situation.

“We played very, very well – arguably as good as we’ve played all season considering the opposition.

“Now that’s gone. We must now go and produce it against Burnley.

“Whoever we pick, we’ve got to go and produce a performance.

“If you do that and you’re not quite good enough on the day, then nobody complains.

“That’s where we’ve got to be – we’ve got to be at those sort of levels to make sure that we get something out of the match.”

