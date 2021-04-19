News

Steve Bruce states targets he has set his Newcastle United team for the rest of this season

Steve Bruce has been talking about what he hopes to see in these final five weeks of the 2020/21 season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach outlining the targets he has set himself and his players.

Steve Bruce saying he would like to finish with more points and higher in the table than last season.

In 2019/20, Newcastle United ended the season in 13th place with 44 points.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday morning:

Newcastle United need 10 more points from their final six matches to reach 45 points and better last season’s points total (and match Rafa Benitez’ final season points total).

Whilst to get 12th place, that currently sees Wolves on 41 points, six ahead of Newcastle.

I find it quite amusing that the media are describing what Steve Bruce has said as setting an ambitious target…Improving on 13th and 44 points was surely the very least of Newcastle’s ambitions / targets for this season!

Newcastle have Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheffield United (H) and Fulham (A). So four wins would do it, in terms of points total. Reality is that Newcastle have only won four of their last twenty four matches, so winning four of six is a little unlikely.

Steve Bruce has an unbelievable brass neck when it comes to minimising the negatives and spinning the facts at Newcastle United. He declares: ‘We had an awful time just after Christmas…,’ as though the struggles were for a few matches weeks, when in fact the reality is that in between 12 December 2020 and 11 April 2021, a time period of some 120 days, Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United team won only two of twenty one matches.

Steve Bruce has set out what he sees as success for this season now, so even by his low standards, failure to even match last year’s 44 points, after having been allowed a net spend of over £100m on players since he arrived, must be seen as a dismal failure for the NUFC Head Coach.

A one man ASM recovery mission at Burnley and a super generous West Ham, gifting two goals and a man advantage, appear to have helped rescue Steve Bruce from disaster. Maybe the incredible luck Steve Bruce enjoyed last season has well and truly returned and will continue these remaining half dozen matches?

Steve Bruce after beating West Ham 3-2:

“We had an awful time just after Christmas but very slowly we have done OK in the past few weeks.

“We have got better but that has come alongside the big players coming back.

“I want us to finish above where we finished last year.

“I have always said it is the accumulation of points and 35, in my opinion, is not enough [to guarantee safety].

“So you won’t get me jumping and hollering at the moment.

“We have still got six games to play.

“Can we finish above where we did last year?

“Can we beat last year’s [44] points tally?

“Can we beat where we were [in the table last season – 13th]?

“We’ll try our utmost.”

