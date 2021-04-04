News

Steve Bruce starts arguing with himself after making it 2 wins in 21 Newcastle matches

Steve Bruce was happy with the performance, as well as the result to an extent.

Newcastle United giving Tottenham a good game and looking far better than the mess that was Brighton away, two weeks ago.

Joe Willock saved a point with a goal in the 85th minute but Steve Bruce felt they should have had all three.

Whilst this display was far better than many recently, it was just one more point.

The reality is that it is now only two wins in twenty one games now, in a run stretching back four months.

Rather bizarrely after this 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Steve Bruce started arguing with himself…

Remember four weeks earlier after the Head Coach’s row with Matt Ritchie was made public by The Mail, the NUFC Head Coach had this to say.

Steve Bruce – 5 March 2021:

“The point for us is, amongst us we have a leak which deeply upsets me.

“It borders on treason.

“It’s disgusting.

“It leaks into the media and causes a frenzy which, at this particular time, with a big game coming up, we could do without.

“Unfortunately, he [Craig Hope of The Mail] has a source in and around the club, who obviously feeds him.

“That is the most disappointing thing, which we are all looking into to try and find out the culprit.

‘The source has to be someone from within.

“Unfortunately, it happens too often.

“That’s the biggest disappointment for us all.

“We will try our utmost to see who it is.”

Then just have a look at what Steve Bruce has said today (Sunday 4 April 2021) after this 2-2 draw with Tottenham…

“There’s this nonsense about a mole in the dressing room.

“Blah blah blah…

“There is nothing wrong with the spirit here.”

Unbelievable, four weeks ago Steve Bruce was talking about ‘treason’, how ‘disgusting’ it was, to ‘try and find out the culprit’ and ‘we will try our utmost to see who it is.’

Now talk of a mole is ‘nonsense’…!!!

Well, when it comes to talking nonsense, we all know who the main culprit is.

Steve Bruce continuing…:

“We are pleased, but in my opinion, it should have been three points.

“I thought we were the better side.

“I analysed the Brighton game and our best physical stats were against them…but it was our worst performance by a country mile.

“So it wasn’t a lack of effort [at Brighton].

“I was determined I would pick a team who hadn’t been away halfway around the world and would be fresh.

“They deserved to win the game and it was the performance I was delighted with.

“We put the work in again tomorrow.

“We have a crucial few weeks and there’s a lot of football to be played.

“But if we stay at that level I’m confident we will be okay.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

